Karnataka is evaluating a 49-acre site in Mangaluru to develop India's first sustainable coastal data centre, aiming to boost digital infrastructure and AI capabilities while adhering to environmental sustainability and CRZ norms.

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Karnataka government is exploring the feasibility of establishing what could be India's first sustainable coastal data centre at Tannirbhavi in Mangaluru, with approximately 49 acres of land identified for assessment, according to a statement by the state government. The initiative is being explored under the Karnataka Sustainable Data Centre Policy 2026-2031, under which the state aims to build 1 gigawatt (GW) of data centre capacity while ensuring environmental sustainability. Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and E-Governance Priyank Kharge inspected the proposed site and emphasised the need to develop sustainable digital infrastructure amid the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). "AI is here, whether we like it or not, and data centres are necessary for the AI era. But our responsibility is to ensure that we develop this critical infrastructure sustainably, using water and power efficiently, without compromising our environmental responsibilities," Kharge said. "Our objective is to demonstrate that technology-led economic growth and ecological sustainability can go hand in hand," he added.

According to the statement, of the 49-acre land parcel, approximately 20 acres are understood to be available for permanent construction under the applicable Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. The state government will undertake consultations with local authorities and relevant stakeholders to assess the site's suitability, identify infrastructure requirements and prepare a comprehensive white paper outlining its development potential, opportunities and constraints. The document will serve as a basis for engaging with private sector companies and potential investors, the release said. The proposed facility will focus on renewable energy, energy-efficient operations, advanced cooling technologies and responsible water management to minimise the environmental impact of large-scale digital infrastructure. The initiative also forms part of Karnataka's broader strategy to position Mangaluru, Manipal and Udupi as emerging technology and innovation destinations, with a focus on Global Capability Centres (GCCs), startups, deeptech, marine biotechnology and emerging technologies. "The region already records IT exports of approximately ₹5,000 crore, reflecting its growing contribution to Karnataka’s technology economy," the statement said. The government sees significant potential to attract fresh investments, encourage the establishment of Nano Global Capability Centres and generate high-value employment opportunities for local talent. Through its 'Beyond Bengaluru' vision, Karnataka aims to develop globally competitive technology clusters across the state, expanding opportunities for investment, innovation and employment beyond Bengaluru, the release added.