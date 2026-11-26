S&P Global suggests rising borrowing costs may slow G4 economic demand, potentially limiting the need for further interest rate hikes by 2027, despite anticipated December increases across major economies.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The growing impact of higher borrowing costs on demand across major developed economies could limit the need for further interest rate hikes in 2027, even as their central banks are widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points each in December, according to a report by S&P Global. The report noted that business activity growth across the four major developed economies (G4) -- the US, UK, Japan and the eurozone -- slowed for the second consecutive month in November, reaching its weakest level since June. While elevated prices and persistent economic and political uncertainty continued to weigh on demand, higher borrowing costs increasingly constrained business sales in November, ahead of widely anticipated interest rate hikes in December. "If sustained, the demand slowdown could potentially limit the need for further increases into 2027," the report said.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has undertaken two rate hikes of 25 basis points each this year, while the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and the Bank of England have each raised rates by 25 basis points. The Bank of Japan, meanwhile, has been pursuing a longer-term monetary tightening cycle. "All four are widely anticipated to hike rates by 25 basis points again in December," it said, adding, "However, there is less certainty over the extent to which rates will need to rise further in 2027, with all the major central banks data dependent."

Meanwhile, lower global crude oil prices helped ease inflationary pressures across all four economies in November, although selling price inflation remained among the highest levels recorded over the past three years, the report noted. Elevated costs also constrained hiring, with employment growth slowing in the US and job losses reported in the UK and the eurozone. The report noted that policymakers would closely monitor output, order books and employment indicators to assess businesses' pricing power and employees' wage bargaining power. "November’s PMI data already saw increased reporting by companies of the demand dampening impact of higher borrowing costs," it said. (ANI)