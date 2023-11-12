Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Samvat 2080 Muhurat Trading: Top stock picks, trading duration and more

    Samvat 2080 Muhurat Trading: This limited-time session, encompassing a 15-minute pre-market period, offers investors a strategic window for transactions during this symbolic trading interval.

    Samvat 2080 Muhurat Trading: Top stock picks, trading duration and more
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    Sunday, November 12 marks the beginning of Samvat 2080. In the stock market, the commencement of any Samvat is marked by Muhurat Trading. The one-hour trading session is seen as a promising opportunity to invest in stocks, and many traders accept that it can bring abundance and prosperity.

    Diwali 2023: Muhurat trading, date, timings, significance, all you need to know

    Trading Time on Diwali
    Muhurat Trading on Diwali kicks off at 6 pm, lasting until 7.15 pm, as outlined by notifications from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This limited-time session, encompassing a 15-minute pre-market period, offers investors a strategic window for transactions during this symbolic trading interval.

    Purpose of Muhurat Trading

    Rooted in tradition, Muhurat Trading has been a longstanding practice in the stock market on Diwali. Deviating from regular trading hours, exchanges open for a special one-hour session in the evening, creating an auspicious environment for investors. Participating in the share market during this time is considered highly propitious, emphasizing investment over active trading. The tradition originated in BSE in 1957 and extended to NSE in 1992.

    Top Picks by Financial Platforms

    HDFC Securities has asked investors to be wary about global conflicts, inflation, and rising bond yields. The stockbroking platform's top picks include Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (Pharmaceuticals) (Current Market Price: Rs 5,345.35, Buy Range: Rs 4,850-5,400, Target: Rs 6,250), Equitas Small Finance Bank (Small Finance Bank) (Current Market Price: Rs 91.35, Buy Range: Rs 82-92, Target: Rs 112), GAIL (India) (Gas Transmission/Marketing) (Current Market Price: Rs 118, Buy Range: Rs 106-120, Target: Rs 140), Godrej Industries (Diversified) (Current Market Price: Rs 621, Buy Range: Rs 555-624, Target: Rs 735) and Grasim Industries (Cement & Paints) (Current Market Price: Rs 1,878.3, Buy Range: Rs 1,700-1,925, Target: Rs 2,275).

    According to Kotak Securities, the market will scale new heights the coming year. Its top picks include Canara Bank (Current Market Price: Rs 384, Target: Rs 425), Reliance Industries (Current Market Price: Rs 2,288, Target: Rs 2,725), Cipla (Current Market Price: Rs 1,200, Target: Rs 1,320), Cyient (Current Market Price: Rs 1,589, Target: Rs 2,000) and Godrej Consumer Products (Current Market Price: Rs 992, Target: Rs 1,135).

    Market Performance in Samvat 2079

    Examining past performance, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed gains of 0.88% during the one-hour Muhurat Trading session in the previous year and 0.49% in 2021. While past results don't guarantee future outcomes, these positive trends hint at the potential profitability associated with Muhurat Trading, providing investors with a unique Diwali opportunity.

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Signalling a new era! How Mika, world's 1st humanoid robot CEO, could reshape future of business leadership snt

    Signalling a new era! How Mika, world's 1st humanoid robot CEO, could reshape future of business leadership

    Bengaluru: Rental rates soar in Whitefield, tops list for 2023; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: Rental rates soar in Whitefield, tops list for 2023; check details

    Petrol diesel prices on November 10 Check new fuel rate in Delhi Bengaluru Mumbai more gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on November 10: Check new fuel rate in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai & more

    Karnataka government mulls construction of new ports at Karwar and Mangaluru vkp

    Karnataka government mulls construction of new ports at Karwar and Mangaluru

    HAL Airbus ink MRO contract for A-320 family of aircraft

    HAL, Airbus ink MRO contract for A-320 family of aircraft

    Recent Stories

    Delhi air quality improves after rainfall still remains in poor category gcw

    Delhi's air quality improves after rainfall, still remains in 'poor' category

    Tiger 3 LEAKED: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and other Torrent websites RBA

    Tiger 3 LEAKED: Salman, Katrina Kaif's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and other Torrent sites

    Telangana Election 2023 beta ye thik nahi hai PM Modi to woman as she climbs light tower during rally gcw

    Telangana Election 2023: 'Beta, ye thik nahi hai…’ PM Modi to woman as she climbs light tower during rally

    Tamil star Karthi unveils candid reasons behind delayed screen collaboration with brother Suriya; Read more ATG

    Tamil star Karthi unveils candid reasons behind delayed screen collaboration with brother Suriya; Read more

    Diwali special: Why did Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 release on Deepawali? RBA

    Diwali special: Why did Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 release on Deepawali?

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon