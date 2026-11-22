A UBS report warns that major economies face mounting pressure in 2027 due to rising borrowing costs and debt-servicing requirements. While widespread crisis risk is contained, governments must adapt fiscal strategies to ensure debt sustainability.

UBS Report Flags Rising Sovereign Debt Challenges for Major Economies

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Rising government borrowing and higher debt-servicing costs are expected to remain important challenges for major economies in 2027, although the risk of a widespread sovereign debt crisis is likely to remain contained, according to a report by UBS.

In its report, the brokerage said governments were facing increasing pressure as debt accumulated during the period of exceptionally low interest rates in 2020-21 was refinanced at higher borrowing costs. Ageing populations, entitlement spending and defence commitments are adding to pressure on public finances, while the withdrawal of central bank support means private investors are required to finance a larger share of government borrowing.

However, UBS said debt sustainability depended on more than the overall level of government debt, with access to funding and the relationship between economic growth and borrowing costs also playing an important role. "Debt sustainability depends less on debt levels alone than on access to funding and on the relationship between nominal growth and government borrowing costs," the report said.

The brokerage said major developed economies were unlikely to approach a universal fiscal tipping point, given differences in debt profiles and the policy tools available to governments. It expects rising borrowing costs to result in country-specific fiscal adjustments, policy interventions and greater differentiation across sovereign bond markets rather than a synchronised debt crisis.

"Debt affordability is becoming increasingly challenging for many large economies," UBS said. The report highlighted that governments could use measures such as changes in debt issuance strategies, bond buybacks and incentives for domestic financial institutions and pension funds to absorb more government debt to manage financing pressures.

However, UBS warned that difficulties in covering bond auctions, demands for substantially higher yields and a lack of political capacity to stabilise public finances could increase the risk of a debt crisis. The brokerage said its base case did not rely on a significant decline in long-term bond yields and favoured quality short- and medium-maturity bonds for income. It also recommended limiting exposure to long-duration bonds to reduce vulnerability to fiscal risks, while remaining selective across sovereign issuers, countries and currencies.

The report added that rising government debt could affect currencies and real investment returns, particularly if policymakers resort to measures that suppress borrowing costs. (ANI)