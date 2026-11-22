Maruti Suzuki has increased prices for select car models by 0.31 percent, citing rising commodity costs. The automaker joins Hyundai and Tata Motors in implementing price hikes to manage inflationary pressures impacting the auto sector.

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India raised prices of select models from Sunday, citing sustained cost pressures. The carmaker estimated the sales volume-weighted average increase at around 0.31 per cent.

“The estimated volume weighted average price increase is around 0.31%,” the company said in a filing to the National Stock Exchange and BSE. The filing did not identify the affected models or give model-wise price increases. Maruti Suzuki said it had continued efforts to cut costs but that “prevailing cost pressures necessitate passing on a portion of the increase to the market”.

The latest revision follows three earlier rounds of price increases that together amounted to a little over 1 per cent, Chief Financial Officer Arnab Roy said on the company's October 27 earnings call. Maruti Suzuki also said on the call that higher commodity costs linked to the West Asia conflict had weighed on its operating profit in the July-September quarter.

Hyundai Motor India raised prices by an average of 0.4 per cent in September, according to its October 28 earnings call transcript. The company said its price increases since January totalled about 1.4 per cent and had helped offset part of the impact of higher commodity costs.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said on its November 13 earnings call that it had raised prices by about 1.7 per cent on average across its combustion-engine and electric vehicle range in three rounds in April, July and September. Managing Director and CEO Shailesh Chandra said the company expected a further increase in the January-March quarter and could consider one in the current quarter after assessing the impact of commodity costs. (ANI)