    Ram Navami 2024: Will banks be closed on April 17? Here's what we know

    Ram Navami 2024: The Reserve Bank of India publishes list of bank holidays on its official website. According to the official bank holiday calendar of the RBI, both public and private sector banks will remain closed on Wednesday, April 17, in observance of Ram Navami. 

    During Ram Navami, banks throughout India observe a holiday. However, it's important to remember that each state's Reserve Bank of India (RBI) determines the precise dates of bank holidays.

    The national holiday Ram Navami commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. The Hindu holiday of Ram Navami is observed on the ninth day of the first month, which usually occurs in March or April. Many devotees attend the Ram temple to take part in the birthday celebrations on this important day. Devotees also perform puja at home and observe fasting (vrat) on this special day.

    Most regions in the country will have banks closed on April 17 in observance of Ram Navami. This event, which takes place on the ninth day of the month of Chaitra, the first month in the Hindu lunar calendar, is significant to Hindus.

    The RBI's official bank holiday calendar states that on Wednesday, April 17, public and private sector banks will be closed in commemoration of Ram Navami. It is noteworthy to emphasize that state-by-state variations may occur in bank holidays.

    The following banks will be closed on Ram Navami: Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana), Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, and Shimla.

    The RBI compiles a list of bank holidays for each month. Three categories—the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Bank Closing of Accounts—are used to notify people about it.

    It is advisable that you schedule your job linked to banks appropriately. It should be mentioned that even though the branches will be closed during these holidays, services like internet banking and UPI will remain operational.

