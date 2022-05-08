Prices of fuel remain unchanged across metros cities, check here

In Delhi, per litre of petrol costs Rs 105.41, while the diesel rate stands at Rs 96.67 per litre.

Petrol and diesel costs across the metro cities remained unchanged for the 32nd consecutive on Sunday, May 8, 2022. In Delhi, per litre of petrol costs Rs 105.41, while the diesel rate stands at Rs 96.67 per litre.

The prices of the fuels were last raised on April 6, by 80 paise, marking the 14the rise since March 22 that made the petrol and diesel costlier by Rs 10 per litre, respectively.

Currently, petrol is retailed at ₹ 120.51 per litre in Mumbai, and diesel is sold at ₹ 104.77. Amongst the metro cities, Mumbai has the highest fuel prices.

In Chennai, the petrol price is Rs 110.85, while diesel is sold at Rs 100.94. On the other hand, petrol in Kolkata is retailed at Rs 115.12 per litre, and diesel stands at Rs 99.83.

Between November 4, 2021, and March 22, 2022, fuel prices were steady despite the spike in global crude oil prices as assembly elections in politically crucial states like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur were being held.

Oil refiners such as Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum alter fuel prices daily by considering the crude oil rates in the international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. The alteration is implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

India imports 85 per cent of its oil, and domestic gasoline and diesel prices are tied to international prices.

Crude oil prices increased globally, with Brent crude rising to $112.4 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rising to $109.8 per barrel in the previous session on May 6.

