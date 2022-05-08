Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prices of fuel remain unchanged across metros cities, check here

    In Delhi, per litre of petrol costs Rs 105.41, while the diesel rate stands at Rs 96.67 per litre.
     

    Prices of fuel remain unchanged across metros cities, check here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 8, 2022, 2:37 PM IST

    Petrol and diesel costs across the metro cities remained unchanged for the 32nd consecutive on Sunday, May 8, 2022. In Delhi, per litre of petrol costs Rs 105.41, while the diesel rate stands at Rs 96.67 per litre.

    The prices of the fuels were last raised on April 6, by 80 paise, marking the 14the rise since March 22 that made the petrol and diesel costlier by Rs 10 per litre, respectively.

    Currently, petrol is retailed at ₹ 120.51 per litre in Mumbai, and diesel is sold at ₹ 104.77. Amongst the metro cities, Mumbai has the highest fuel prices. 

    In Chennai, the petrol price is Rs 110.85, while diesel is sold at Rs 100.94. On the other hand, petrol in Kolkata is retailed at Rs 115.12 per litre, and diesel stands at Rs 99.83.

    Between November 4, 2021, and March 22, 2022, fuel prices were steady despite the spike in global crude oil prices as assembly elections in politically crucial states like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur were being held.

    Oil refiners such as Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum alter fuel prices daily by considering the crude oil rates in the international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. The alteration is implemented with effect from 6 am every day. 

    India imports 85 per cent of its oil, and domestic gasoline and diesel prices are tied to international prices.

    Crude oil prices increased globally, with Brent crude rising to $112.4 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rising to $109.8 per barrel in the previous session on May 6.

    Also Read: LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50, news sparks meme fest

    Also Read: Petrol, diesel price on April 18: Know latest fuel rates in your city

    Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices up again by 80 paise a litre; know latest rates in your city

    Last Updated May 8, 2022, 2:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want to trade in stocks safely? Follow these tips from NSE - adt

    Want to trade in stocks safely? Follow these tips from NSE

    Axis Mutual Fund sends 2 fund managers on leave amid front-running allegations

    Axis MF replaces 2 fund managers amid front-running allegations

    LIC IPO oversubscribed all latest updates you need to know gcw

    LIC IPO oversubscribed; all latest updates you need to know

    Elon Musk expected to become Twitter temporary CEO after closing USD 44 billion takeover report gcw

    Elon Musk expected to become Twitter’s temporary CEO after closing $44 billion takeover: Report

    Apple stops accepting debit credit cards for payments in India gcw

    Apple stops accepting debit, credit cards for payments in India

    Recent Stories

    Kajal Aggarwal shares glimpses of son Neil Kitchlu on Mothers Day pics drb

    Kajal Aggarwal shares glimpses of son Neil Kitchlu on Mother’s Day (pics)

    New England Test skipper Ben Stokes reveals Joe Root batting position-ayh

    New England Test skipper Ben Stokes reveals Joe Root's batting position

    Here s why Apple has agreed to pay USD 20 million as compensation to iPhone 4S users gcw

    Here's why Apple has agreed to pay $20 million as compensation to iPhone 4S users

    football epl Sir Alex Ferguson wants Ronaldo to stay at Man United to protect his legacy snt

    Sir Alex Ferguson wants Ronaldo to stay at Man United to protect his legacy?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: CSK vs DC clash in doubt after Delhi Capitals member tests COVID-19 positive-ayh

    IPL 2022: CSK vs DC clash in doubt after Delhi member tests COVID positive

    Recent Videos

    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    AAP in power, Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab: BJP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon