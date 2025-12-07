IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers announced the airline's recovery from disruptions caused by new pilot rest rules. The airline is aiming for 1,650 daily flights, with on-time performance improving to 75% after a system reboot.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Sunday announced that the airline is recovering from recent disruptions and aims to operate about 1,650 flights to address significant cancellations and delays caused by new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules. As part of its return to normalcy following issues with new pilot rest rules that caused cancellations, Elbers conveyed a message of "step by step, we're getting back," thanking staff and assuring customers that ongoing efforts are underway to restore full service.

CEO Details Recovery Plan

In a video message from the airline's operational control centre at Gurugram, IndiGo CEO said, "In my earlier messages, I conveyed we would be rebooting the system on Friday, take a significant number of cancellations and start afresh on Saturday. That has worked well, with some 1,500 flights operated yesterday compared to only 700ish on Friday. Also, we have been able to execute cancellations earlier, so customers don't show up at the airport if their flights are cancelled. It gives us all the confidence that step by step, we're getting back."

He further added that IndiGo expects operations to improve further, allowing the airline to increase the number of flights to around 1,650. "Today, we realise further improvements of the system in order to reach around 1,650 flights. A better OTP, less cancellations, and importantly, customers are being notified in advance," Elbers said. He projected Sunday's on-time performance at around 75 per cent, significantly up from 30 per cent on the previous day. "The network coverage has been restored with 137 stations operated," Elbers added.

Focus on Customer Handling and Outlook

On customer handling, he said processes for refunds, luggage, and rebooking are in full swing, and the backlog is being reduced. He also thanked government agencies and aviation stakeholders.

At the end of his video message, he added, "I'm confident that we will emerge stronger from here."

Cause of Disruption Explained

The recent significant disruption to IndiGo flights was primarily caused by the airline's failure to prepare for and comply with new, stricter pilot rest regulations (Flight Duty Time Limitations or FDTL), which came into effect on November 1, 2025. (ANI)