Petrol, diesel price on April 18: Know latest fuel rates in your city

The current petrol prices in the national capital were Rs 105.41 per litre and Rs 120.51 per litre in Mumbai. Diesel was priced at Rs 96.67 per litre in Delhi and Rs 104.77 per litre in Mumbai.

New rates for petrol and diesel have been announced, and prices have remained unchanged for the 12th day in a row. The cheapest petrol in the country is sold in Port Blair for Rs 91.45 per litre, while the most expensive petrol in the country is sold in Parbhani, Maharashtra for Rs 123.47 per litre. Simultaneously, diesel costs Rs 107.68 per litre in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

Petrol was priced at Rs 115.12 per litre in Kolkata, while diesel was priced at Rs 99.83 per litre.

In Chennai, the price of petrol was Rs 110.85 per litre, while diesel was Rs 100.94 per litre.

The country's fuel rates are updated on a daily basis depending on worldwide crude oil prices and currency movements. Since November of last year, the price increase has been on pause for four months. It started revision on March 22, following the announcement of four states' election results. Following a fortnight of back-to-back spikes following March 22, the gasoline price increased by Rs 10 per litre.

Meanwhile, auto, taxi, and cab drivers' groups in Delhi have called for a two-day strike to protest rising gasoline and CNG costs. While most unions have indicated they will go on a one-day strike to protest the country's rising gasoline prices, the Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi, which has members who work for taxi aggregators, has declared it will embark on a "indefinite" strike beginning Monday.