Petrol, diesel prices up again by 80 paise a litre; know latest rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 80 paise per litre on Wednesday, bringing the total increase in rates in the previous two weeks to over Rs 10 per litre. Rates have been raised across the country and vary by state, depending on the extent of municipal taxation. This is the 14th price rise since the end of a four-and-a-half-month rate review pause on March 22.

According to the price statement of state fuel dealers, petrol in Delhi will now be available at Rs 105.41 per litre, up from Rs 104.61 yesterday, while diesel prices have increased to Rs 96.67 per litre, up from Rs 95.87.

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.47 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.72 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.08 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.82 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.89 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.98 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.81 per litre

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that fuel prices in India had risen by "just 5%," compared to more than 50% in nations such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and France. The Centre has consistently connected the increase in fuel and gasoline prices to the Ukraine conflict, which is now in its sixth week.