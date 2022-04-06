Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices up again by 80 paise a litre; know latest rates in your city

    Rates have been raised across the country and vary by state, depending on the extent of municipal taxation. This is the 14th price rise since the end of a four-and-a-half-month rate review pause on March 22.

    Petrol diesel prices up again by 80 paise a litre know latest rates in your city gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 6, 2022, 9:06 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 80 paise per litre on Wednesday, bringing the total increase in rates in the previous two weeks to over Rs 10 per litre. Rates have been raised across the country and vary by state, depending on the extent of municipal taxation. This is the 14th price rise since the end of a four-and-a-half-month rate review pause on March 22.

    According to the price statement of state fuel dealers, petrol in Delhi will now be available at Rs 105.41 per litre, up from Rs 104.61 yesterday, while diesel prices have increased to Rs 96.67 per litre, up from Rs 95.87.

    Delhi

    Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

    Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

    Mumbai

    Petrol - Rs 120.47 per litre

    Diesel - Rs 104.72 per litre

    Kolkata

    Petrol - Rs 115.08 per litre

    Diesel - Rs 99.82 per litre

    Chennai

    Petrol - Rs 110.89 per litre

    Diesel - Rs 100.98 per litre

    Bengaluru

    Petrol - Rs 111.25 per litre

    Diesel - Rs 94.81 per litre

    Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that fuel prices in India had risen by "just 5%," compared to more than 50% in nations such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and France. The Centre has consistently connected the increase in fuel and gasoline prices to the Ukraine conflict, which is now in its sixth week.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2022, 9:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elon Musk appointed to Twitter Board of Directors; CEO Parag Agrawal says great value to our Board-dnm

    Elon Musk appointed to Twitter’s Board of Directors; CEO Parag Agrawal says ‘great value to our Board’

    LIC IPO likely to launch in early May govt to sell over 5 per cent stake gcw

    LIC IPO likely to launch in early May, govt to sell over 5% stake

    Petrol diesel prices hiked by 80 paise know the latest rates in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; know the latest rates in your city

    CCI orders probe of Zomato, Swiggy conduct, requires investigation-dnm

    CCI orders probe of Zomato, Swiggy conduct, requires investigation

    MRPL purchases 1 million barrels of Russian Urals Crude for May loading-dnm

    MRPL purchases 1 million barrels of Russian Urals Crude for May loading

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Andrew Garfield breaks up with girlfriend Alyssa Miller a month after their red carpet debut drb

    Andrew Garfield breaks up with girlfriend Alyssa Miller, a month after their red carpet debut?

    UK man 70 caught driving without valid licence since he was 12 gcw

    70-yr-old UK man caught driving without valid licence since 50 years

    Bye Bye Birdie star and pop crooner Bobby Rydell dies at 79 drb

    Bye Bye Birdie star and pop crooner, Bobby Rydell, dies at 79

    Ramzan special: 10 delicacies for iftar you should know YCB

    Ramzan special: 10 delicacies for iftar you should know

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 KKR vs MI kolkata-mumbai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Match Prediction: Can Kolkata pile more misery over winless Mumbai?

    Recent Videos

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops-ycb

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon