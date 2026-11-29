The Ministry of Power will install check meters to resolve billing disputes and boost trust. States also committed to clearing dues and transitioning government connections to prepaid smart meters to enhance financial health for DISCOMs.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Power distribution utilities will install check meters to address consumer complaints related to electricity billing, while unresolved grievances will be monitored at senior levels to improve consumer satisfaction and build trust in the power distribution system. According to a release issued by the Ministry of Power, the decisions were taken at the two-day Power Ministers' Conference held on November 27-28 in New Delhi, chaired by Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal.

"To build consumer trust, utilities will install check meters for addressing billing-related issues, review consumer mobile apps and initiate GIGWA audits for these Apps, and institute high-level reviews of unresolved grievances ensuring customer satisfaction," the ministry said. Check meters provide an additional means of verifying electricity consumption readings and can help utilities address disputes over electricity bills. Alongside consumer protection measures, states agreed to clear pending government electricity dues within three months and transition all government electricity connections to prepaid smart meters to address recurring payment delays. The prepaid meters will operate on an advance recharge basis rather than waiting for budgetary releases, a move aimed at improving the financial health of power distribution companies (DISCOMs). States with slow smart meter installation rates were also urged to accelerate deployment and ensure wider coverage of government, commercial and industrial consumers.

During a joint session with central and state electricity regulatory commissions, the conference emphasised the need for timely regulatory decisions and cost-reflective electricity tariffs to ensure the financial sustainability of DISCOMs. The deliberations also highlighted the need to minimise tariff disallowances, with an emphasis that such disallowances should not exceed the return on equity of distribution companies. "The need for a more consultative regulatory approach was also emphasised, including pre-consultations before the issuance of tariff orders," the ministry said. Such consultations are expected to improve regulatory predictability, facilitate prudent cost recovery and reduce disputes and unnecessary litigation. The reforms come against the backdrop of DISCOMs recording a positive aggregate profit after tax in FY2024-25. Union Power Minister Manohar Lal emphasised that the success of the conference would be reflected in the lives of citizens, with the Centre, states and other stakeholders working together to strengthen the country's power sector. (ANI)