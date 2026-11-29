The Bombay High Court has permitted the scheduled Tata Sons board meeting to proceed, despite ongoing legal challenges regarding Chairman N Chandrasekaran's reappointment. The meeting will address regulatory compliance and potential public listing.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): The board of Tata Sons is set to meet on Monday amid an ongoing legal dispute over the reappointment of Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran, with the Bombay High Court declining to defer the meeting, which is also expected to deliberate on regulatory compliance and the company's potential public listing. In its detailed order dated November 27 and uploaded on Saturday, the High Court clarified that the proceedings of the board meeting would remain subject to the outcome of the interim applications filed by the trustees of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and RD Tata Trust. "The Board Meeting of the Defendant No.1-Company, scheduled on 30th November, 2026, to proceed as per schedule. It is, however, clarified that the proceedings at the said meeting would be subject to the outcome of these Applications," Justice Abhay Ahuja said in the order.

The meeting assumes significance as the board is scheduled to consider compliance with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) communications dated September 11 and November 16, besides confirming the minutes of its September 17 meeting. Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Tata Sons, informed the court that the company was required to respond to an RBI communication by December 11 and that discussions regarding convening an extraordinary general meeting would concern the public offering of Tata Sons.

The legal dispute stems from the September 17 board resolution reappointing Chandrasekaran for another five-year term, effective February 21, 2027. While Noel Tata voted against the resolution, Venu Srinivasan, the other nominee director representing the Trusts, voted in favour. Harish Manwani, who chaired the proceedings for the agenda item, exercised his casting vote to break the tie between the two nominee directors. The plaintiff Trusts have challenged the resolution, arguing that Article 121 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association requires the affirmative vote of a majority of Trust-nominated directors and that a casting vote cannot override this requirement. Tata Sons, however, argued before the court that the provision should be interpreted in a manner that prevents a deadlock in the company's functioning.

The differences between the two sides also extend to the potential listing of Tata Sons. In September, Tata Trusts had maintained that the board had agreed to explore all available options and not listing alone. Noel Tata had previously expressed opposition to a public listing, stating, "A listing will destroy its character and strike at the heart of this principle." While declining immediate relief to the plaintiff Trusts, the High Court took note of the other important items on the agenda, including regulatory compliance, guarantees and investments, and discussions on convening an extraordinary general meeting. The court has granted four weeks to the respondents to file their replies to the interim applications, with the matter scheduled for further hearing on January 21, 2027. (ANI)