Rising demand from AI data centers has caused a global DRAM chip shortage, driving India's electronics inflation to 7.75% in October. Costs for devices like smartphones and laptops remain elevated as manufacturers prioritize AI infrastructure.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Global shortages of memory chips, driven by rising demand from artificial intelligence (AI) data centres, are pushing up consumer electronics prices in India, according to the Department of Economic Affairs' Monthly Economic Review for November 2026. Inflation in the information and communication equipment category, which includes smartphones, laptops, tablets, televisions and other electronic accessories, rose to 7.75 per cent in October from 4.94 per cent in September.

"Global shortages of consumer-grade DRAM memory chips—diverted primarily to support the artificial intelligence data centre expansion—has pushed up consumer electronics prices," the report said. The report highlighted that inflation in the category has witnessed a consistent rise over the past six months, moving from a deflation of 0.66 per cent in April to 7.75 per cent in October, reflecting growing price pressures in the consumer electronics segment.

Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) chips are used in a wide range of electronic devices, including smartphones, personal computers and servers. According to the report, spot prices of DRAM memory chips were approximately 112 per cent higher year-on-year as of November 16, 2026. "Some industry estimates project the memory chip prices to remain elevated as major manufacturers prioritise high-margin AI data centre production over consumer electronics components," the report noted.

Price pressures were also visible in household electrical appliances and batteries. Output Producer Price Index (OPPI)-based inflation for batteries rose to 5 per cent in October from 4 per cent in September, while inflation for electrical appliances increased to 7 per cent from 6 per cent during the same period.

The rising electronics prices come amid the government's efforts to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and reduce import dependence across strategic sectors, including electronics and semiconductors. According to the review, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology approved 12 additional applications under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme in November, involving projected investments of Rs 7,503 crore and production of Rs 39,045 crore. With these approvals, the total number of approved applications reached 118, with expected investments of Rs 77,051 crore. Applications have also opened under Semicon 2.0 for semiconductor equipment, materials, fabrication, assembly, testing and packaging.

Meanwhile, India's headline retail inflation rose to 6.09 per cent in October from 5.54 per cent in September, while core inflation, which reflects underlying price pressures, increased to 4.51 per cent from 4.33 per cent. The Finance Ministry cautioned that increased demand during the wedding season could exert further inflationary pressure across food and non-food items in the coming months. (ANI)