PM Modi invites General Electric to play bigger role in India's aviation, renewable energy sector

PM Modi's US visit: PM Modi met H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., CEO of General Electric. Prime Minister appreciated GE for its long-term commitment of manufacturing in India. Both discussed GE’s greater technology collaboration to promote manufacturing in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited Lawrence Culp, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of General Electric (GE), to play a bigger role in India’s aviation and renewable energy sector. During the conversations, which took place before Prime Minister Modi's bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden, the Prime Minister praised GE for their protracted dedication to manufacturing in India.

The meeting comes as the Biden administration is poised to sign off on a deal that would allow General Electric Co to produce jet engines powering Indian military aircraft. A deal finalizing the joint production of the engines is expected to be inked and announced by the time President Joe Biden hosts Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit. Washington is attempting to improve relations with the biggest democracy in the world and sees stronger military and technological connections with New Delhi.

Also Read | 'Look forward to greater opportunities in India': Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra after meeting PM Modi

Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet: “PM @narendramodi held useful discussions with CEO of @generalelectric H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. PM appreciated GE for its long-term commitment of manufacturing in India and called for GE’s greater technology collaborations in India. PM invited GE to play a bigger role in India’s aviation and renewable energy sector"

Also Read | US may ease visa for skilled workers as PM Modi visits, Indians to benefit: Report

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), a state-owned company in India, has earlier stated that it was in discussions to produce the GE-built 414 engine at home and that it intended to use it on a second generation of light-combat aircraft.

According to reports, the deal is not complete and also needs to be notified to the US Congress. Washington maintains severe restrictions on the transfer of American military technology to other nations.

Also Read | From marinated millet to saffron-infused risotto... Curated menu at State Dinner for PM Modi (WATCH)