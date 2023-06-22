Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi invites General Electric to play bigger role in India's aviation, renewable energy sector

    PM Modi's US visit: PM Modi met H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., CEO of General Electric. Prime Minister appreciated GE for its long-term commitment of manufacturing in India. Both discussed GE’s greater technology collaboration to promote manufacturing in India.

    PM Modi US visit invites General Electric to play bigger role in India aviation renewable energy sector gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited Lawrence Culp, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of General Electric (GE), to play a bigger role in India’s aviation and renewable energy sector. During the conversations, which took place before Prime Minister Modi's bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden, the Prime Minister praised GE for their protracted dedication to manufacturing in India.

    The meeting comes as the Biden administration is poised to sign off on a deal that would allow General Electric Co to produce jet engines powering Indian military aircraft. A deal finalizing the joint production of the engines is expected to be inked and announced by the time President Joe Biden hosts Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit. Washington is attempting to improve relations with the biggest democracy in the world and sees stronger military and technological connections with New Delhi.

    Also Read | 'Look forward to greater opportunities in India': Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra after meeting PM Modi

    Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet: “PM @narendramodi held useful discussions with CEO of @generalelectric H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. PM appreciated GE for its long-term commitment of manufacturing in India and called for GE’s greater technology collaborations in India. PM invited GE to play a bigger role in India’s aviation and renewable energy sector"

    Also Read | US may ease visa for skilled workers as PM Modi visits, Indians to benefit: Report

    Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), a state-owned company in India, has earlier stated that it was in discussions to produce the GE-built 414 engine at home and that it intended to use it on a second generation of light-combat aircraft.

    According to reports, the deal is not complete and also needs to be notified to the US Congress. Washington maintains severe restrictions on the transfer of American military technology to other nations.

    Also Read | From marinated millet to saffron-infused risotto... Curated menu at State Dinner for PM Modi (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Look forward to greater opportunities in India Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra after meeting PM Modi gcw

    'Look forward to greater opportunities in India': Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra after meeting PM Modi

    Petrol Diesel Price Today 22 June Check cost per litre in your city gcw

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 22 June: Check cost per litre in your city

    Twitter doesn't have a choice; We will be shut down: Elon Musk reacts on Jack Dorsey's claim

    Twitter doesn't have a choice; We will be shut down: Elon Musk reacts on Jack Dorsey's claim

    Petrol Diesel Price Today, 21 June: Check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 21 June: Check cost per litre in your city

    PM Modi's US Visit 'I am a fan of Modi... he really cares for India' Elon Musk drops investment hint after meeting PM

    'I am a fan of Modi... he really cares for India' Elon Musk drops investment hint after meeting PM (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kendall Jenner breaks silence about her next 'exciting' phase; Know details vma

    Kendall Jenner breaks silence about her next 'exciting' phase; Know details

    Is Thalapathy Vijay's Leo first poster copied from Game Of Thrones? Here's how netizens react RBA

    Is Thalapathy Vijay's Leo first poster copied from Game Of Thrones? Here's how netizens react

    Look forward to greater opportunities in India Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra after meeting PM Modi gcw

    'Look forward to greater opportunities in India': Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra after meeting PM Modi

    Geeta sanon, mother of Kriti Sanon stirs controversy with her support for 'Adipurush' ATG

    Geeta sanon, mother of Kriti Sanon stirs controversy with her support for 'Adipurush'

    football Sunil Chhetri Becomes Fourth-Highest International Goal Scorer, Closes in on Messi and Ronaldo osf

    Sunil Chhetri Becomes Fourth-Highest International Goal Scorer, Closes in on Messi and Ronaldo

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon