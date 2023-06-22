'Look forward to greater opportunities in India': Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra after meeting PM Modi

PM Modi met with Sanjay Mehrotra, the President and CEO of American chipmaker Micron Technology. During the meeting, Modi urged Micron Technology to manufacture semiconductors in India, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"I had an excellent meeting with PM Modi. I am very impressed with the vision that he has for India and the advances that India is making," the Micron Technology CEO said. Following their discussion with Modi, Mehrotra stated that his business was anticipating "greater opportunities" in India.

Notably, Micron Technology's plan to invest $2.7 billion in establishing a semiconductor testing and packaging operation in Gujarat, India, received clearance from the Indian Cabinet on June 20. To help the project, the government would give production-linked incentives of $1.34 billion (Rs 110 billion).

This investment is anticipated to strengthen India's semiconductor sector and is consistent with Prime Minister Modi's goal of turning India become a major producer of semiconductors. The new facility is expected to provide employment opportunities and strengthen India's sectoral strengths, supporting its digital goals and technological independence.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden invited Prime Minister Modi to visit the United States. Despite being in the nation for the sixth time since taking office in May 2014, this is his first state visit.

