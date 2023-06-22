Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Look forward to greater opportunities in India': Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra after meeting PM Modi

    PM Modi met with Sanjay Mehrotra, the President and CEO of American chipmaker Micron Technology. During the meeting, Modi urged Micron Technology to manufacture semiconductors in India, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

    Look forward to greater opportunities in India Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra after meeting PM Modi gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Sanjay Mehrotra, the President and CEO of American chipmaker Micron Technology, in Washington DC. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi pushed Micron Technology to produce semiconductors in India during the discussion. The meeting was a part of PM Modi's planned meetings with leading CEOs while visiting the US.

    "I had an excellent meeting with PM Modi. I am very impressed with the vision that he has for India and the advances that India is making," the Micron Technology CEO said. Following their discussion with Modi, Mehrotra stated that his business was anticipating "greater opportunities" in India.

    Also Read | US may ease visa for skilled workers as PM Modi visits, Indians to benefit: Report

    Notably, Micron Technology's plan to invest $2.7 billion in establishing a semiconductor testing and packaging operation in Gujarat, India, received clearance from the Indian Cabinet on June 20. To help the project, the government would give production-linked incentives of $1.34 billion (Rs 110 billion).

    This investment is anticipated to strengthen India's semiconductor sector and is consistent with Prime Minister Modi's goal of turning India become a major producer of semiconductors. The new facility is expected to provide employment opportunities and strengthen India's sectoral strengths, supporting its digital goals and technological independence.

    President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden invited Prime Minister Modi to visit the United States. Despite being in the nation for the sixth time since taking office in May 2014, this is his first state visit.

    Also Read | From marinated millet to saffron-infused risotto... Curated menu at State Dinner for PM Modi (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol Diesel Price Today 22 June Check cost per litre in your city gcw

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 22 June: Check cost per litre in your city

    Twitter doesn't have a choice; We will be shut down: Elon Musk reacts on Jack Dorsey's claim

    Twitter doesn't have a choice; We will be shut down: Elon Musk reacts on Jack Dorsey's claim

    Petrol Diesel Price Today, 21 June: Check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 21 June: Check cost per litre in your city

    PM Modi's US Visit 'I am a fan of Modi... he really cares for India' Elon Musk drops investment hint after meeting PM

    'I am a fan of Modi... he really cares for India' Elon Musk drops investment hint after meeting PM (WATCH)

    PM Modi's US visit: Will meeting with Elon Musk convince Tesla to make cars in India snt

    PM Modi's US visit: Will meeting with Elon Musk convince Tesla to make cars in India?

    Recent Stories

    Geeta sanon, mother of Kriti Sanon stirs controversy with her support for 'Adipurush' ATG

    Geeta sanon, mother of Kriti Sanon stirs controversy with her support for 'Adipurush'

    football Sunil Chhetri Becomes Fourth-Highest International Goal Scorer, Closes in on Messi and Ronaldo osf

    Sunil Chhetri Becomes Fourth-Highest International Goal Scorer, Closes in on Messi and Ronaldo

    From abroad, ex-SFI leader helped Nikhil Thomas to obtain fake degree certificate in Kerala anr

    From abroad, ex-SFI leader helped Nikhil Thomas to obtain fake degree certificate in Kerala?

    Mumbai to Gujarat-7 places to see Flamingo in India RBA

    Mumbai to Gujarat-7 places to see Flamingo in India

    football UEFA suspend Jose Mourinho following Europa League Final conduct; West Ham fans receive ban for pitch incident osf

    UEFA suspend Jose Mourinho following Europa League Final conduct; West Ham fans receive ban for pitch incident

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon