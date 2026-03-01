The CBIC has launched a deferred Customs duty payment scheme for 'Eligible Manufacturer Importers' from April 1, 2026. This allows trusted manufacturers to pay duties monthly, boosting cash flow and supporting domestic manufacturing.

CBIC Introduces Deferred Customs Duty Payment

As announced in the Union Budget for 2026-27, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has introduced a new facilitation measure for trusted manufacturers by enabling the facility of deferred payment of Customs duty to a new category of importers called Eligible Manufacturer Importers (EMIs). CBIC has issued detailed eligibility conditions, application process and operational guidelines through a circular on Saturday in this regard.

Under this initiative, Eligible Manufacturer Importers (EMI) will be able to clear imported goods without paying Customs duty at the time of clearance. Instead, the applicable duty can be paid on a monthly basis as prescribed under the Deferred Payment of Import Duty Rules, 2016, helping manufacturers better manage cash flows and working capital.

Scheme Details and Timeline

The facility will be available from April 1, 2026 and will remain in force till March 31, 2028.

Eligibility and Compliance

"The deferred payment facility shall be available to EMI meeting the prescribed criteria related to Customs and GST compliance, turnover, financial standing and past track record. Existing AEO-T1 entities, including MSMEs, that fulfil the eligibility conditions are also eligible to participate," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Pathway to AEO Status

The EMI scheme is designed as a trust-based facilitation measure, encouraging compliant manufacturers to benefit from simplified procedures while nudging them towards higher levels of compliance. During the validity period of the scheme, approved Eligible Manufacturer Importers are expected to progressively obtain AEO-T2 or AEO-T3 status, enabling access to enhanced facilitation, faster clearances and priority treatment under the AEO Programme.

Application Process and Expected Impact

Applications under the EMI scheme can be submitted online from March 1, 2026, on the AEO portal.

"This reform is expected to significantly improve ease of doing business, strengthen the compliance culture, promote wider participation in the AEO programme and provide a boost to domestic manufacturing. It reflects CBIC's continued commitment to creating a predictable, efficient and facilitative Customs environment to support India's manufacturing-led and export-oriented growth," the finance ministry said. (ANI)