Canadian PM Mark Carney met Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai to explore partnerships in tech, AI, and energy. Carney is on his first official visit to India for talks with PM Modi to review their bilateral strategic partnership.

Canada-India Economic Partnership

"Canada and India are both growing economies with big ambitions in energy, technology, and AI. Natarajan Chandrasekaran, The Chairman of Tata Group, and I met in Mumbai to discuss how our countries can partner in these areas to create greater security and prosperity for both our peoples," Carney posted on X.

PM Carney's Official Visit to India

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mark Carney is on an official visit to India from February 27 to March 2, 2026. This is Prime Minister Carney's first official visit to India. Prime Minister Carney arrived in Mumbai on February 27. Over the next two days, he participated in separate business engagements, interacted with Indian and Canadian CEOs, industry and financial experts, innovators, educators, and Canadian Pension Funds based in India.

High-Level Talks Scheduled

Prime Minister Carney was scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on March 1. On March 2, the two Prime Ministers will hold delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House. Both leaders will review the progress achieved to date across diverse areas of the India - Canada Strategic Partnership, building on their earlier meetings in Kananaskis (June 2025) and Johannesburg (November 2025).

"They will also take stock of ongoing cooperation in key pillars, including trade and investment; energy; critical minerals; agriculture; education, research, and innovation; and people-to-people ties. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments," according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Carney will also attend the India-Canada CEOs Forum.

Normalising Bilateral Relations

The visit comes at an important juncture in the normalisation of India-Canada bilateral relations. (ANI)