For all sections PM Modi lauds Nirmala Sitharaman & co for Budget 2023

Reacting to the Union Budget 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded FM Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for the annual budget.

Calling the Union Budget 2023-24 ‘historical’, PM Modi said, “this budget strengthens the marginalised section of our society.” “I congratulate the Finance Minister for this budget announcement,” he added.

PM Modi said, "Those toiling traditionally through their hands for the country, 'Vishvakarma' are the creators of this country. For the first time scheme related to training and support for 'Vishvakarma' has been brought in the budget."

(This is a developing story)