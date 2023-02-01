Budget 2023: Memes flood social media after Sitharaman announces new tax slabs

People can be seen posting different tweets using the hashtag #Budget2023. Many are also responding to these memes using hilarious GIFs and videos. #Budget 2023 and #Income tax are top trends on Twitter. Check out meme fest triggered on social media after FM Sitharaman announced new tax slabs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, today, presented the Union Budget for the year 2023 in the parliament. As the Finance Minister made her statements, online users rushed to Twitter to express their opinions on Budget 2023. People responded to the Union Budget by tweeting hilarious memes and amusing tweets under the hashtag #Budget2023.

#Budget 2023 and #Income tax are top trends on Twitter and so, such memes are among few of those top posts. Have a look:

Sitharaman also became the sixth finance minister to present five consecutive federal budgets in independent India. Other ministers who presented budgets consecutively for five years are Morarji Desai, Yashwant Sinha, Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram, and Arun Jaitley.

