Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2023: Memes flood social media after Sitharaman announces new tax slabs

    People can be seen posting different tweets using the hashtag #Budget2023. Many are also responding to these memes using hilarious GIFs and videos. #Budget 2023 and #Income tax are top trends on Twitter.  Check out meme fest triggered on social media after FM Sitharaman announced new tax slabs.

    Budget 2023 Memes flood social media after Sitharaman announces new tax slabs gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 1:58 PM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, today, presented the Union Budget for the year 2023 in the parliament. As the Finance Minister made her statements, online users rushed to Twitter to express their opinions on Budget 2023. People responded to the Union Budget by tweeting hilarious memes and amusing tweets under the hashtag #Budget2023.

    #Budget 2023 and #Income tax are top trends on Twitter and so, such memes are among few of those top posts. Have a look:

    Also Read | Budget 2023: Big relief for middle class! Tax rebate limit increased to Rs 7 lakh

    Also read: Budget 2023: Mobiles, TVs to get cheaper; Gold, silver, cigarettes to get costlier; See full list here

     

    Sitharaman also became the sixth finance minister to present five consecutive federal budgets in independent India. Other ministers who presented budgets consecutively for five years are Morarji Desai, Yashwant Sinha, Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram, and Arun Jaitley. 

    Also Read | Budget 2023 focuses on green growth, Rs 19,700 crore allocated for National Hydrogen Mission

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 1:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Budget 2023 LIVE: Special guest watches FM Nirmala Sitharaman from Lok Sabha gallery; details here snt

    Budget 2023: Special guest watches FM Nirmala Sitharaman from Lok Sabha gallery; details here

    Budget 2023 LIVE Cigarettes to cost more as FM Sitharaman proposes 16% hike in duty snt

    Budget 2023: Cigarettes to cost more as FM proposes 16% hike in duty; details of NCCD duty rates here

    Budget 2023 Big relief for middle class Tax rebate limit increased to Rs 7 lakh gcw

    Budget 2023: Big relief for middle class! Tax rebate limit increased to Rs 7 lakh

    Budget 2023: Mahila Samman Savings Certificate to allow maximum deposit of Rs 2 lakh, says FM Sitharaman - adt

    Budget 2023: Mahila Samman Savings Certificate to allow maximum deposit of Rs 2 lakh, says FM Sitharaman

    Budget 2023 Mobiles TVs to get cheaper Gold silver cigarettes to get costlier See full list here gcw

    Budget 2023: Mobiles, TVs to get cheaper; Gold, silver, cigarettes to get costlier; See full list here

    Recent Stories

    football Transfer Deadline Day: PSG Paris Saint-Germain looking to appeal for failed Hakim Ziyech loan due to Chelsea paperwork error-ayh

    Transfer Deadline Day: PSG looking to appeal for failed Hakim Ziyech loan due to Chelsea paperwork fallacy

    Kangana Ranaut calls Uorfi Javed pure and divine; dubs her as avatar of Mahadevi Akka to back her bold style vma

    Kangana Ranaut calls Uorfi Javed pure and divine; dubs her as avatar of Mahadevi Akka to back her bold style

    Budget 2023: AAP questions Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements; asks 'who will get new 50 airports' AJR

    Budget 2023: AAP questions Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements; asks 'who will get new 50 airports'

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Napur/1st Test: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav to contest for Shreyas Iyer middle-order spot-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav to contest for Shreyas Iyer's middle-order spot

    Budget 2023 LIVE: Special guest watches FM Nirmala Sitharaman from Lok Sabha gallery; details here snt

    Budget 2023: Special guest watches FM Nirmala Sitharaman from Lok Sabha gallery; details here

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon