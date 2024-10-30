Petrol, diesel prices on October 30, 2024: Check out NEW fuel rates in your city

Crude oil prices play a major role in determining the cost of petrol and diesel as these fuels are derived from crude. Given that India is one of the largest importers of crude oil, the fuel prices here are closely tied to the exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the US dollar.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 8:16 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 8:16 AM IST

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have announced updated petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities, keeping rates steady despite global market shifts. Revised daily at 6 a.m., these prices reflect fluctuations in crude oil costs and exchange rates, allowing consumers to stay up-to-date on fuel expenses in real time.

As of October 30, 2024 here are the revised fuel rates:

Delhi: Petrol - Rs 94.72/litre, Diesel - Rs 87.62/litre
Mumbai: Petrol - Rs 103.44/litre, Diesel - Rs 89.97/litre
Bengaluru: Petrol - Rs 102.86/litre, Diesel - Rs 88.94/litre
Chennai: Petrol - Rs 100.76/litre, Diesel - Rs 92.35/litre
Kolkata: Petrol - Rs 104.95/litre, Diesel - Rs 91.76/litre
Noida: Petrol - Rs 94.66/litre, Diesel - Rs 87.76/litre
Trivandrum: Petrol - Rs 107.62/litre, Diesel - Rs 96.43/litre
Gurugram: Petrol - Rs 94.97/litre, Diesel - Rs 87.83/litre

Additionally, taxes imposed by both the central and state governments heavily impact the final fuel price, and these taxes vary from state to state.

