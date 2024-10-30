HILARIOUS! Man claims Amazon sent him a Rs 97 refund as cheque, viral post leaves Internet in splits

In a surprising twist, a man claimed he received a refund cheque of Rs 97 on his order from e-commerce platform Amazon, igniting a wave of hilarious reactions and speculation online.

First Published Oct 30, 2024, 8:00 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 8:00 AM IST

In a surprising twist, a man claimed he received a refund cheque of Rs 97 on his order from e-commerce platform Amazon, igniting a wave of hilarious reactions and speculation online. Taking to social media platform Reddit, the man shared his baffling experience with the global e-commerce giant.

He wrote, “I don't know if this is legit or a scam, but seems like Amazon sent me a refund for one of my orders with a cheque.”

This unusual incident quickly caught the attention of social media users, sparking discussions on everything from Amazon’s refund policies to the order amounting to the modest amount.

While refund cheques aren’t unheard of, the amount—Rs 97—left many questioning the practicality and reasoning behind sending such a meager sum. Users flooded the Reddit post with humorous remarks, poking fun at both Amazon and the cheque’s rather insignificant value.

One user joked, "Kya karenge aap itni dhan rashi ka" while another quipped, "I have a Rs 40 cheque as a refund and the bank is 15 km away from my place".

Some even questioned the refund policies of Amazon saying, it is not feasible for a customer to waste his/her time and money for such a meager sum.

A user suggested, "Contact their support and ask them why. You have the right to get mad because digital transfers are the default refund method. Why would you waste time and petrol to cash Rs 97 when it could've been a simple transfer?"

No official comment was issued from Amazon on the matter.

