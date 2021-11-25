Petrol, diesel price today, November 25: Fuel prices remain unchanged; check rates in your city

The Union government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices.

Prices of petrol and diesel remain unchanged for the 21st consecutive day on Thursday after the government had slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring rates slightly down from the record-high levels to give relief to consumers. Following the reduction in taxes, the price of fuel and diesel fell by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively.

On Thursday, petrol price in the national capital of Delhi stands at Rs 103.97 a litre, while diesel rate stood at Rs 86.67, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

In Chennai, on Thursday, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 101.40, while the price of a litre of diesel stands at Rs 91.43 per litre. The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively.

Also read: Gold, silver price today, November 25: Cost of gold, silver witnesses a decline; check out rates

In India’s IT capital Bengaluru, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 100.58 and diesel costs Rs 85.01 per litre. Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, petrol costs Rs 108.20 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.62 per litre. In Chandigarh, people have to pay Rs 100.12 per litre for petrol and Rs 86.46 per litre for diesel.

It may be noted that among all the four metro cities, petrol is the cheapest in Chennai and diesel is the least expensive in the national capital, Delhi. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai.

The divergence in prices between cities is due to various local VAT charges in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol price still sits above the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.