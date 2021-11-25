Gold, silver price today, November 25: Cost of gold, silver witnesses a decline; check out rates

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold on Thursday is Rs 46,630. As for silver, the price per kilogram of the precious metal stands at Rs 62,700.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold declined by Rs 360 on Thursday and is trading at Rs 47,630 from the previous day's market price. According to reports, the price of silver has dropped by Rs 1,300 per kilogramme to Rs 62,700.

The price of 24-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 51,100, whereas in Mumbai it costs Rs 47,630. In Delhi and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold on Thursday cost Rs 46,850 and Rs 46,630, respectively.

In Chennai, 24-carat gold costs Rs 49,090, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 45,000. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold costs Rs 49,800, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 47,100. In Bengaluru, the going rate for 24-carat gold is Rs 48,760 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold is worth Rs 44,700.

The rate of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 62,700 while in Chennai, the precious metal is trading at Rs 67,600. In Kolkata and Hyderabad, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 62,700 while in Bengaluru, the metal is trading at Rs 67,600.

The price of gold varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

Here are the rates of 24-carat gold and silver in cities across the country:

Chennai:

Gold: Rs 49,080 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 67,800 per kilogram

Mumbai:

Gold: Rs 47,620 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 62,600 per kilogram

Delhi:

Gold: Rs 51,090 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 62,600 per kilogram

Bengaluru:

Gold: Rs 48,750 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 62,600 per kilogram

Kolkata:

Gold: Rs 49,790 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 62,600 per kilogram

Hyderabad:

Gold: Rs 48,750 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 67,800 per kilogram

Kerala:

Gold: Rs 48,750 per 10 grams

Silver: Rs 67,800 per kilogram