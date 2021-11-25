  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gold, silver price today, November 25: Cost of gold, silver witnesses a decline; check out rates

    The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold on Thursday is Rs 46,630. As for silver, the price per kilogram of the precious metal stands at Rs 62,700.

    Gold silver price today, November 25: Cost of gold, silver witnesses a decline; check out rates-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 25, 2021, 9:44 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold declined by Rs 360 on Thursday and is trading at Rs 47,630 from the previous day's market price. According to reports, the price of silver has dropped by Rs 1,300 per kilogramme to Rs 62,700.

    The price of 24-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 51,100, whereas in Mumbai it costs Rs 47,630. In Delhi and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold on Thursday cost Rs 46,850 and Rs 46,630, respectively.

    In Chennai, 24-carat gold costs Rs 49,090, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 45,000. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold costs Rs 49,800, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 47,100. In Bengaluru, the going rate for 24-carat gold is Rs 48,760 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold is worth Rs 44,700.

    The rate of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 62,700 while in Chennai, the precious metal is trading at Rs 67,600. In Kolkata and Hyderabad, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 62,700 while in Bengaluru, the metal is trading at Rs 67,600.

    The price of gold varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

    Here are the rates of 24-carat gold and silver in cities across the country:

    Chennai:

    Gold: Rs 49,080 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 67,800 per kilogram

    Mumbai:

    Gold: Rs 47,620 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 62,600 per kilogram

    Delhi:

    Gold: Rs 51,090 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 62,600 per kilogram

    Bengaluru:

    Gold: Rs 48,750 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 62,600 per kilogram

    Kolkata:

    Gold: Rs 49,790 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 62,600 per kilogram

    Hyderabad:

    Gold: Rs 48,750 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 67,800 per kilogram

    Kerala:

    Gold: Rs 48,750 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 67,800 per kilogram

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2021, 9:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol diesel price today, November 24: Fuel prices kept unchanged for 20 days in row; check latest rates-dnm

    Petrol, diesel price today, November 24: Fuel prices kept unchanged for 20 days in row; check latest rates

    Gold silver price today, November 24: Cost of both precious metals see a decline; check out rates-dnm

    Gold, silver price today, November 24: Cost of both precious metals see a decline; check out rates

    IKEA first mall in India to come up in Gurugram construction to begin in 2022 gcw

    IKEA's first mall in India to come up in Gurugram, construction to begin in 2022

    Karan Johar, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Yuvraj Singh invest in OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's Nothing

    Karan Johar, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Yuvraj Singh invest in OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's Nothing

    Uber enters cannabis market in Canada users can place order on app gcw

    Uber enters cannabis market in Canada, users can place order on app

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan poses with step mother Helen, mom Salma and others at dad Salim Khan's birthday bash, check out SCJ

    Salman Khan poses with step mother Helen, mom Salma and others at dad Salim Khan's birthday bash, check out

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2020-21, 1st Test (Toss Report): Ajinkya Rahane opts to bat in Kanpur Test, Shreyas Iyer makes his debut-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2020-21: Ajinkya Rahane opts to bat in Kanpur Test, Shreyas Iyer makes his debut

    Late night coup in Meghalaya; Mukul Sangma among 12 Congress MLAs who are now in TMC

    Late night coup in Meghalaya; Mukul Sangma among 12 Congress MLAs who are now in TMC

    Pooja Hegde does scuba diving in a monokini, finds 'Nemo' [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Pooja Hegde does scuba diving in a monokini, finds 'Nemo' [PHOTOS]

    Will Smith had sex multiple times post breakup, here's what happened next SCJ

    Will Smith had sex multiple times post breakup, here's what happened next

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials-ycb

    Karnataka: 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials

    Video Icon
    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study-dnm

    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC: Bozidar Bandovic impressed by Chennaiyin FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte's abilities (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic impressed by Chennaiyin FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte's abilities (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Here's what Marco Pezzauioli said ahead of Bengaluru FC's game against Odisha FC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Here's what Marco Pezzauioli said ahead of Bengaluru FC's game against Odisha FC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 5): Chennaiyin FC beats Hyderabad FC 1-0 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 5): Chennaiyin FC beats Hyderabad FC 1-0 (WATCH)

    Video Icon