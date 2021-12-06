  • Facebook
    Petrol, diesel price today, December 6: Fuel rates remain unchanged, check prices here

    Fuel costs in other cities had similarly stayed steady since November 4, when the Centre slashed excise tax on fuel and diesel by 5 and 10 per litre, respectively.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 6, 2021, 9:02 AM IST
    The price of petrol and diesel remained steady on Monday (December 6). The Delhi government decreased petrol's value-added tax (VAT) from 30% to 19.40% last week. The decision resulted in an 8.56 per litre decrease in petrol prices in the national capital beginning on December 2.

    In Delhi, a litre of petrol now costs 95.41 rupees, while diesel prices remained steady at 86.67 rupees. Fuel costs in other cities had similarly stayed steady since November 4, when the Centre slashed excise tax on fuel and diesel by 5 and 10 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is now priced at 109.98 a litre, while diesel is priced at 94.14 per litre. Mumbai has the highest fuel prices among major cities. Because of VAT, the rates differ among states. Meanwhile, a litre of petrol would cost Rs 101.40 in Chennai. On Monday, the cost of a litre of diesel was Rs 91.43.

    A litre of petrol costs Rs 100.65 in India's IT hub Bengaluru, and a litre of diesel costs Rs 85.08 per litre. Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, a litre of petrol costs Rs 108.20 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.62. People in Chandigarh must pay Rs 100.12 per litre for petrol and Rs 86.46 per litre for diesel. However, petrol costs Rs 104.67 per litre in Kolkata, while diesel costs Rs 101.56. While petrol in Bhopal costs Rs 107.23,  diesel costs Rs 90.87 per litre.

    State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum update gasoline prices daily, considering worldwide crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any adjustments in fuel and diesel prices occur at 6 a.m. every day.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2021, 9:02 AM IST
