Petrol Diesel Price Today: No hike but crude oil rate is on the rise
This is the 137th consecutive day when the prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged.
On Monday, 21 March 2022, there was no change in the price of petrol and diesel in the country. This is the 137th consecutive day when the prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged. Apart from metro cities of the country, the price of petrol in many cities has not changed for more than four months.
At the same time, the price of crude oil in the international market has started rising again. The price of Brent Crude Oil has touched $111 per barrel while WTI has crossed $108 per barrel. At the same time, the price of crude oil has also seen a rise in India.
Check out the diesel and petrol prices in some cities across India:
1. Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 109.98
Diesel - Rs 94.14
2. Delhi
Petrol - Rs 95.41
Diesel - Rs 86.67
3. Chennai
Petrol - Rs 101.40
Diesel - Rs 91.43
4. Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 104.67
Diesel - Rs 89.79
5. Gwalior
Petrol - Rs 107.12
Diesel - Rs 90.77
6. Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 108.20
Diesel - Rs 94.62
7. Bengaluru
Petrol - Rs 100.58
Diesel - Rs 85.01
8. Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 94.58
Diesel - Rs 81.29
9. Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 95.28
Diesel - Rs 86.80
10. Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 95.35
Diesel - Rs 89.33
11. Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 106.36
Diesel - Rs 93.47
In Delhi, petrol is relatively cheaper than the rest of the metropolitan cities as the state government had earlier decided to reduce the Value Added Tax on fuel. Thus, the cost of fuel in the city was reduced by around Rs 8 per litre.
Earlier, the price of petrol in Delhi was higher than in neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where state governments had announced a reduction in VAT and excise duty on fuel prices. On the eve of Diwali last year, the Centre announced a reduction in excise duty on fuel, resulting in a reduction in petrol and diesel prices across the country. The government had slashed the petrol rate by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10. Following this decision, several states also cut VAT on petrol and diesel prices.
