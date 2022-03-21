Petrol Diesel Price Today: No hike but crude oil rate is on the rise

This is the 137th consecutive day when the prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged.

On Monday, 21 March 2022, there was no change in the price of petrol and diesel in the country. This is the 137th consecutive day when the prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged. Apart from metro cities of the country, the price of petrol in many cities has not changed for more than four months.

At the same time, the price of crude oil in the international market has started rising again. The price of Brent Crude Oil has touched $111 per barrel while WTI has crossed $108 per barrel. At the same time, the price of crude oil has also seen a rise in India.

Check out the diesel and petrol prices in some cities across India:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98

Diesel - Rs 94.14

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 95.41

Diesel - Rs 86.67

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40

Diesel - Rs 91.43

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67

Diesel - Rs 89.79

5. Gwalior

Petrol - Rs 107.12

Diesel - Rs 90.77

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20

Diesel - Rs 94.62

7. Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58

Diesel - Rs 85.01

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58

Diesel - Rs 81.29

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28

Diesel - Rs 86.80

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35

Diesel - Rs 89.33

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36

Diesel - Rs 93.47

In Delhi, petrol is relatively cheaper than the rest of the metropolitan cities as the state government had earlier decided to reduce the Value Added Tax on fuel. Thus, the cost of fuel in the city was reduced by around Rs 8 per litre.

Earlier, the price of petrol in Delhi was higher than in neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where state governments had announced a reduction in VAT and excise duty on fuel prices. On the eve of Diwali last year, the Centre announced a reduction in excise duty on fuel, resulting in a reduction in petrol and diesel prices across the country. The government had slashed the petrol rate by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10. Following this decision, several states also cut VAT on petrol and diesel prices.

