    Nearly 28% rise in Maize exports in April-January FY2022

    The report said that Bangladesh and Nepal are the major importers of maize from India. Other countries that import maize are Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Taiwan, and Oman.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 20, 2022, 5:47 PM IST

    The commerce ministry on Sunday stated that Maize exports have increased by over 28.5 per cent to $816.31 million during April-January this financial year, against $634.85 million in the same period last financial year. 

    The report added that Bangladesh and Nepal are the major importers of maize from India. In the first ten months of the current fiscal year, Bangladesh imported nearly $345.5 million maize from India and Nepal, which stood at $132.16 million. 

    Other countries that import maize are Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Taiwan, and Oman.

    In India, after rice and wheat, maize is the third most important cereal crop. It is primarily cultivated in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.

    In India, maize is grown all year, but it is principally a Kharif crop, with 85 per cent of the land planted during the season. Maize is an essential raw material/ingredient in various industrial goods, including starch, oil, protein, alcoholic drinks, food sweeteners, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, film, textile, gum, package, and paper.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2022, 5:47 PM IST
