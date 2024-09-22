Petrol, diesel LATEST prices on September 22: Check city-wise rates

Daily petrol and diesel prices, set by OMCs, see fluctuations based on global crude oil prices and currency exchange rates. This update provides a city-wise breakdown of the latest petrol and diesel rates across major Indian cities, keeping consumers informed about fuel expenses.

The latest updates on petrol and diesel prices have been announced, bringing both relief and concern to consumers across the nation. Every day at 6 a.m., oil marketing organisations (OMCs) publish the price of petrol and diesel, which remains consistent despite the commodities' inherent volatility. The OMCs alter their pricing in reaction to global crude oil prices and foreign currency rate movements, ensuring that consumers are constantly up to date on gasoline expenses.

Here's a detailed look at the revised rates as of September 22:

In Delhi, the Petrol price today is Rs 94.72 and the diesel price today is Rs 87.62 per litre

In Mumbai, the petrol price today is Rs 103.44 and the diesel price is Rs 89.97 per litre

In Bengaluru, the Petrol price today is Rs 102.86 and the diesel price today is Rs 88.94 per litre

In Chennai, the Petrol price today is Rs 100.98 and the diesel price today is Rs 92.56 per litre

In Kolkata, the Petrol price today is Rs 104.95 and the diesel price today is Rs 91.76 per litre

In Hyderabad, the Petrol price today is Rs 107.41 and the diesel price today is Rs 95.65 per litre

In Gurugram, the Petrol price today is Rs 95.11 and the diesel price today is Rs 87.97 per litre

In Noida, the Petrol price today is Rs 94.80 and the diesel price today is Rs 87.93 per litre

SMS may also be used to find out the current gas and diesel prices in your city. If you are an Indian Oil customer, message RSP and the city code to 9224992249. If you are a BPCL client, you may find out about the latest petrol and diesel prices by writing RSP and sending it to 9223112222. If you are an HPCL client, you may check out the price of fuel and diesel by messaging HP Price to 9222201122.

