NVIDIA has announced a USD 250 million investment over five years to strengthen AI safety and security research in the UK, providing USD 50 million annually in computing resources to support research on agentic AI safety and security.

NVIDIA has announced a USD 250 million investment over five years to strengthen artificial intelligence (AI) safety and security research in the United Kingdom, according to a statement by the company.

USD 250M for AI Safety Research

Under the initiative, NVIDIA will provide USD 50 million annually in computing resources to support research on agentic AI safety and security across the UK. Most of the funding will support the wider AI research community, while a portion will be allocated to the British Open-Ended Learning and Discovery Lab (BOLD), the Science of Fundamental AI Research Lab (SOFAIR) and Imperial College London.

The company said the computing resources would be dedicated to research aimed at improving the safety and security of agentic AI systems, which can perform tasks and take actions with a degree of autonomy. “AI capability and safety must advance together,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. He added that the UK has strong scientific expertise in AI research and that the investment would help researchers develop, test and improve safeguards for increasingly powerful AI systems.

Key Research Partners

The initiative will bring together research institutions working on different aspects of AI safety and development. BOLD, led by the University of Oxford, is developing approaches to help AI systems learn, adapt and work alongside people. The UCL-led SOFAIR is exploring new open-source AI architectures and ways to make AI development and deployment more accessible. Meanwhile, Imperial College London will focus on safety engineering and robotics as part of the broader research effort.

UK Government Welcomes Investment

UK AI Minister Kanishka Narayan welcomed the investment, describing it as a vote of confidence in the country's AI research capabilities, particularly in frontier AI safety. He said the importance of AI safety was growing as the capabilities of AI systems continued to advance.

“NVIDIA’s donation will help Britain’s AI innovators access the resources they need to bring their ideas to life — and, in the process, help build a distinctly British AI future that is safe, secure and that serves people’s best interests, objectives that will be central to the U.K.’s G20 presidency,” Narayan noted. (ANI)