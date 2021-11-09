Nike to sell virtual footwear, clothes, accessories as it plans to set foot in metaverse

Nike has filed trademark applications, implying that the corporation may soon be selling digital footwear, apparel, and accessories for use in a virtual environment.

Nike is rumoured to be preparing to sell virtual footwear, clothes, and accessories shortly. This will be the company's first excursion into the emerging metaverse. According to a Business Insider article, Nike has filed trademark applications, implying that the corporation may soon be selling digital footwear, apparel, and accessories for use in a virtual environment. According to Input Mag, trademark applications were submitted for "Nike," "Just Do It," "Jordan," "Air Jordan," its Swoosh and Jumpman logo, as well as a combination of its name and the swoosh.

According to the filing report, which trademark attorney Josh Gerben first saw, Nike would launch an online retail store featuring virtual sportswear, accessories, and art, all of which will be suited for usage in online contexts and will be non-downloadable. According to Business Insider, it is unknown whether Nike will proceed with introducing the digital items. However, the company is already on the lookout for virtual material designers. According to Insider Mag, one such job offering states that the employee will be in charge of "redefining [Nike's] digital universe, bringing [the brand] into the metaverse."

According to CNBC, according to those familiar with Nike's plan, further virtual rollouts may be expected in the following months. Brands like Gucci and Balenciaga have already entered the realm of NFTs. Nike will not be the first company to offer a virtual shoe. RTFKT, a virtual sneaker business, creates limited edition NFTs that represent shoes and may be "worn" in different virtual environments or on social media with a Snapchat filter.

The company has grossed $7 million in sales, with limited edition shoes fetching $10,000 to $60,000 at auction. While most customers are in their twenties and thirties, some are as young as fifteen.

