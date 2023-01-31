Meta layoff: CEO Mark Zuckerberg puts managers on notice, hints at more job cuts

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg hinted at the possibility of more layoffs at a recent internal meeting, months after the company slashed over 11,000 jobs. Reports quoted Zuckerburg as saying that he is opposed to "managing managers" and that managers who build larger teams should not be compensated.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg hinted at the possibility of more layoffs at a recent internal meeting, months after the company slashed over 11,000 jobs. It now seems likely that additional Meta employees will shortly lose their jobs. A recent report claims that Zuckerberg has warned a few middle managers. That suggests that the tech business will shortly see more layoffs.

According to the newsletter Command Line report, Zuckerberg has now sent numerous middle managers a warning. At a recent all-hands meeting, the Meta CEO reportedly issued a warning to a few of these supervisors.

In the discussion, Zuckerberg told the managers, "I don't think you want a management system that's simply managers managing managers, managing managers, managing managers, and controlling the people who are performing the work."

The statement could imply that Zuckerberg will soon eliminate some of these positions. Zuckerberg is not the only one who has mentioned the need to "flatten" the organisational structure; Meta Chief Product Officer Chris Cox has also made this point.

Meta, which includes Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, announced having around 87000 employees as of September 2022, although that number has since decreased significantly. Around 11,000 people, or 13% of Meta's global staff, were let go last year.

The business also disclosed plans to reduce excess expenditure and prolong a hiring freeze through Q1 in order to become a smaller and more effective organisation. Layoffs were attributed to the macroeconomic slowdown, rising competition, and other factors by Zuckerberg. He continued by saying that the company's revenue was significantly "lower" than he had anticipated.

Unfortunately, he said, "This did not turn out the way I had anticipated." Meta said that it will provide a range of perks, including severance pay, health insurance, help with immigration, and more.

