    Budget 2023: Economic Survey to be presented today; Know when, where and how to watch live

    Economic Survey 2022-23 Presentation Today: The survey is prepared by the Economics Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA). Here is everything you need to know about it.

    Budget 2023 Economic Survey to be presented today Know when where and how to watch live gcw
    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 8:36 AM IST

    The Budget Session of Parliament will commence at 11 am on Tuesday with the President addressing both houses in a joint session. The economic survey, which includes predictions for economic growth for fiscal 2022–2023, will be presented after the talk. The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will propose the budget on February 1; the Economic Survey is released one day before.

    Following the Finance Minister's presentation of the Economic Survey 2021–22 in Parliament, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Dr. V Anantha Nageswaran will make the paper public at a press conference.

    Also Read | Union Budget 2023: What is Economic Survey? Who presents it? How is it prepared? Why is it important?

    What is Economic Survey?

    A day before the introduction of the Union Budget, the Union finance minister presents the Economic Survey to Parliament, which serves as the official report card on the state of the nation's economy.

    The publication provides a thorough analysis of the condition of the economy, its prospects, and changes in policy. Sectoral overviews and comments on the required reform actions are included in the Economic Survey. The perspective from the Survey acts as a guide for upcoming policy decisions.

    Also Read | Union Budget 2023: From briefcase to made-in-India iPad; take a look at the transition of the budget

    It releases predictions for economic expansion and provides a thorough explanation of why the economy will expand or contract. It occasionally also makes a case for specific reform initiatives.

    How to watch the event live?

    On the official channels of the government, you may watch the economic survey streaming. The release will also be livestreamed on Sansad TV and PIB India.

    Here's the YouTube link of PIB: https://www.youtube.com/@pibindia/videos

    Here is the Ministry of Finance's Facebook page link: https://www.facebook.com/finmin.goi

    After the presentation by CEA, the documents of Economic Survey 2023 can later be downloaded from https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey%E2%80%98

    Also Read | Union Budget 2023: GDP to Economic Survey & more; Annual budget terminology decoded

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2023, 8:36 AM IST
