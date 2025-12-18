The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has initiated an inquiry into IndiGo over recent flight disruptions. While the probe begins, IndiGo's CEO stated that operations have stabilized, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation is monitoring the situation.

CCI Launches Inquiry

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has decided to launch an inquiry into the issue of flight disruptions at IndiGo, taking cognizance of Information filed against the airline. The flight disruptions earlier this month due to IndiGo's operational crisis caused huge inconvenience to people.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The Competition Commission of India has taken cognizance of Information filed against IndiGo in the context of the recent flight disruptions witnessed in the aviation sector, across various routes," a CCI press release said. "Based on the initial assessment, the Commission has decided to proceed further in the matter in accordance with the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002,"it added.

IndiGo CEO Claims Stability Restored

Earlier on Thursday, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers had told employees that the airline has emerged stronger after a challenging period, saying "the worst is behind us as operations stabilised and the carrier restored its network to 2,200 flights".

In an internal message, Elbers praised employees across functions for standing united during recent disruptions. "Dear IndiGo colleagues, through the storm, we are finding our wings again. The worst is behind us. These last two weeks have been very challenging for all of us," he said, thanking pilots, cabin crew, airport staff, operations control and customer service teams for their support.

Referring to steps taken since December 9, Elbers said IndiGo had stabilised operations and rapidly rebuilt capacity. "After that, we restored our network to 2200 flights today. Given our scale and complexity, recovering from such a situation in a short time is a testament to our teamwork and the strength of our operating principles," he said.

Government and Ministry Response

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had earlier this month taken rapid and decisive steps to address the disruption caused by the recent IndiGo operational crisis and to ensure that passengers do not face continued inconvenience.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu had told Parliament that IndiGo's operational crisis was related to crew rostering and internal operational planning, which the airline is responsible for managing on a day-to-day basis He added that thorough consultations have been held with all stakeholders concerning Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) guidelines, and emphasised that there will be no compromise on safety. "If there is non-adherence by any operator, we will take very strict action," he had said.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had taken a slew of measures in the wake of difficulties faced by passengers due to IndiGo crisis, including on airfare regulation to prevent overcharging, passenger refunds and rescheduling support. It had also issued directions to the airline concerning baggage reconciliation and delivery.

Delhi High Court Disposes of PIL

Delhi High Court on Wednesday disposed of a fresh public interest litigation (PIL) filed against IndiGo Airlines over mass flight cancellations and passenger hardship, holding that the issues raised are already under consideration in an earlier pending writ petition before the Court. (ANI)