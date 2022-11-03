Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar To Attend The Global Technology Summit

    MEA S. Jaishankar will attend the Global Technology Summit 2022 on the first day with India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant as India prepares to take the G20 presidency later this year.

    External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar To Attend The Global Technology Summit-snt
    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 7:13 PM IST

    S. Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister of India, will be a key speaker at Carnegie India Global Technology Summit 2022, which kicks off on 29 November in New Delhi.

    S. Jaishankar will attend the Global Technology Summit 2022 on the first day with India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant as India prepares to take the G20 presidency later this year.

    Day one of the summit focuses on the theme India's Digital Way: The Road to G20. 

    The conversations will be around digital identities, the use of digital infrastructure to improve access to healthcare, cross-border payment systems, partnerships to create digital public goods (DPGs) that can promote inclusive growth, and shaping India’s G20 agenda.

    The panels include Foundational Architectures for a Digital Society, Digital Health Solutions: Road to Sustainable Healthcare Delivery, Cyber-resilience: Security of the Internet Infrastructure, and The World we Live In.

    Key speakers taking part in the conversations on day one are C. Raja Mohan (Senior Fellow, Asia Society Policy Network), Nivruti Rai (Country Head, Intel India & Vice President, Intel Foundry Services, Intel Corporation), Harsh Vardhan Shringla (G20 Chief Coordinator, Government of India), Keyzom Ngodup Massally (Head of Digital Programming, UNDP Chief Digital Office), R.S. Sharma (Chief Executive Officer, National Health Authority), Amandeep Singh Gill (United Nations Chief Envoy on Technology), Liv Marte Nordhaug (Co-Lead, Digital Public Goods Alliance) Kathleen McGowan (Senior Director, Policy & Advocacy, Digital Impact Alliance, United Nations Foundation), and Marcus Bartley Johns (Asia Regional Director, Government Affairs and Public Policy, Microsoft.)

    The Global Technology Summit (GTS) is the annual flagship summit of Carnegie India, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs. The Summit brings together industry experts, policymakers, scientists, and other stakeholders from all over the world to deliberate on the theme ‘Geopolitics of Technology’.

    The public sessions include a combination of high-impact ministerial addresses from India and abroad, panels, keynote addresses, and conversations with representation from the government, industry, academia, and civil society.

    The public can attend The Global Technology Summit virtually by registering online.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

