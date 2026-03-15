Adani Power secured a Letter of Award (LoA) from MSEDCL to supply 1,600 MW of power. The company won a competitive bid with a tariff of Rs 5.30/kWh for a 25-year Power Supply Agreement, starting from the financial year 2030-31.

Adani Power Ltd on Sunday said it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for the supply of 1,600 MW of power from one of its upcoming ultra-supercritical thermal power projects.

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According to the private sector power generator, the LoA follows Adani Power's success in a highly competitive bidding process, where the company emerged as the lowest-tariff bidder, offering power at a combined tariff of Rs 5.30/kWh. The supply of power under the proposed 25-year Power Supply Agreement (PSA) is scheduled to commence from the financial year 2030-31, Adani Power said in a statement.

A String of Power Supply Wins

This achievement marks yet another Power Supply Agreement win for the Adani Group company during a period of renewed surge of investments in the thermal power sector. During 2025-26, Adani Power has won five long-term power supply bids with a combined capacity of 10,400 MW.

Leadership on Energy Security

"With India's power demand continuing to rise steadily, long-term and reliable capacity addition is critical to ensure energy security," said S.B. Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power Ltd. "This LoA from MSEDCL reflects the competitiveness of Adani Power's cost structure, our ability to deliver dependable baseload power and our commitment to supporting India's growing electricity needs through long-term partnerships. As India's leading private power producer, we are keen to support Maharashtra's and the nation's ambitious development goals with reliable and affordable electricity supply."

Securing Future Capacity and Revenue

With this development, Adani Power has now tied-up long-term power supply agreements of 13.3 GW out of its 23.8 GW under-implementation pipeline, marking a significant step towards its stated objective of securing almost its entire capacity under such contracts.

More than 95 per cent of Adani Power's current operating capacity of 18.15 GW is now tied up under medium-to-long-term power supply agreements, while over 55 per cent of its upcoming capacity of 23.8 GW is secured under 25-year power supply agreements, providing strong visibility and stability of volumes and revenue.

Bid Details and Fuel Security

The MSEDCL bid incorporates a pre-determined coal linkage, ensuring long-term fuel security and supporting reliable and cost-effective power supply.

Future Expansion Plans

Adani Power is expanding its capacity from the current 18.15 GW to 41.87 GW by 2031-32, with investments of approximately Rs 2 lakh crore. (ANI)