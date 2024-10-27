3 states announce free LPG cylinder for Diwali; Here's how to apply

India News
This Diwali, the government is giving a free gas cylinder as a gift. Let's find out who is eligible and how to apply.
Register under Ujjwala Yojana to get a free cylinder for Diwali and avail government scheme benefits.
Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Andhra Pradesh governments have announced free cylinders for Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries.
It will be available from October 31. Beneficiaries receive subsidized cylinders at about Rs 300 less than regular consumers, with the subsidy credited to their bank accounts.
Contact your nearest Common Service Center (CSC) or LPG distributor to apply for Ujjwala Yojana.
There are certain conditions to avail Ujjwala Yojana benefits. Must have a BPL card and meet other criteria. Contact your nearest center for details.