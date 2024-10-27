India News

3 states announce free LPG cylinder for Diwali; Here's how to apply

Diwali gift from the government

This Diwali, the government is giving a free gas cylinder as a gift. Let's find out who is eligible and how to apply.

How to get a free cylinder for Diwali?

Register under Ujjwala Yojana to get a free cylinder for Diwali and avail government scheme benefits.

Which states offer free cylinders?

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Andhra Pradesh governments have announced free cylinders for Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries.

When will the free cylinder be available?

It will be available from October 31. Beneficiaries receive subsidized cylinders at about Rs 300 less than regular consumers, with the subsidy credited to their bank accounts.

How to apply?

Contact your nearest Common Service Center (CSC) or LPG distributor to apply for Ujjwala Yojana.

What is the eligibility?

There are certain conditions to avail Ujjwala Yojana benefits. Must have a BPL card and meet other criteria. Contact your nearest center for details.

