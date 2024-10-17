Yogi govt begins free LPG cylinder distribution for 1.86 crore families ahead of Diwali

It's worth mentioning here that the Uttar Pradesh government distributed free LPG cylinders to 1.85 crore families, including over 85 lakh women, last year. Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, free LPG cylinders are distributed biannually in the state during the festivals of Holi and Diwali.

The Uttar Pradesh government, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has started distribution of free LPG cylinders for Diwali to benefit 1.86 crore families in the state. The double-engine government has allocated Rs 1,890 crore for this initiative.

The distribution of the cylinders to a higher number of beneficiaries compared to last year commenced following issuance of a government order in this regard.

It's worth mentioning here that the Uttar Pradesh government distributed free LPG cylinders to 1.85 crore families, including over 85 lakh women, last year. Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, free LPG cylinders are distributed biannually in the state during the festivals of Holi and Diwali.

It is important to note that under the Ujjwala Yojana, the central government provides a subsidy of Rs 300 to each beneficiary, while the state government covers the remaining discount. Each beneficiary receives a refill of a 14.2 kg cylinder.

Latest Videos