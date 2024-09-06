Lost your PAN card? Here’s how to easily request a duplicate

A PAN card is essential for tax and financial activities. If lost, follow these steps to apply for a duplicate card.

A Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is crucial for financial transactions and regulatory compliance in India. It is a unique identification number issued by the Income Tax Department, essential for various activities including filing income tax returns, opening bank accounts, and conducting high-value transactions. Losing your PAN card can cause inconvenience and delay financial processes, but there's no need to stress as you can easily apply for a duplicate PAN card.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to apply for a duplicate PAN card:

Visit the NSDL Website: Go to the NSDL website and select the 'Reprint of PAN Card' option available at the top of the page.

Enter Your Details: Provide your PAN number, Aadhaar number, and date of birth in the required fields.

Receive OTP: An OTP (One-Time Password) will be sent to your registered email ID or mobile number.

Check Registration: Make sure that the mobile number or email ID you provide is the same as the one registered with your original PAN card.

Submit OTP: Enter the OTP received and click on the submit button.

Make Payment: Proceed to make the necessary payment for the duplicate PAN card. Payment can typically be done via credit/debit card or net banking.

Request Print: After completing the payment, you will have the option to request a print of your duplicate PAN card.

Confirmation: A confirmation message will be sent to the mobile number you registered. This message will contain a link to download your e-PAN card.

Important Notes:

No changes can be made to the existing details during the reprint process. The duplicate PAN card will be issued based on the information registered in your original PAN record.

The duplicate PAN card will be dispatched to the address registered with the Income Tax Department.

Downloading Your PAN Card Online:

To download your duplicate PAN card online, visit www.onlineservices.nsdl.com. Enter the required details, submit the application form, and you will receive your e-PAN card in PDF format via email, which you can easily download and print.

This streamlined process ensures that you can quickly get a replacement for your lost PAN card and resume your financial activities with minimal disruption.

