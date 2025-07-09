Linda Yaccarino believes the "best is yet to come" for the platform, and said that she will be “cheering you all on as you continue to change the world" on Elon Musk's X.

Linda Yaccarino announced her resignation as CEO of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, after two years at the helm of the Elon Musk-owned company. In a statement posted on the platform Wednesday, the former NBCUniversal advertising executive said she had "decided to step down as CEO of X" following what she described as "two incredible years" leading the company through a major transformation.

Taking to her X account, Linda said that she has decided to step down from her position as CEO of X after an two incredible years. When Elon Musk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App," she said.

She said that she proud of her team for the the “historic business turn around”. Linda further said that the best is to come with XAI. “We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users—especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence. This team has worked relentlessly from groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes, and, soon, X Money to bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform,” she added.

