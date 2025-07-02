Elon Musk publicly acknowledged Donald Trump's role in resolving global conflicts. This follows a period of tension between the two, marked by Trump's criticism of Musk and threats to investigate his companies' government contracts.

Washington, DC, [US], July 2 (ANI): Tesla CEO and former advisor to the President of the United States, Elon Musk, on Wednesday seemed to signal a thaw in his ongoing face-off with Donald Trump.

In a post on X, Musk gave Trump credit for solving some of the serious conflicts around the world. Musk tagged a Truth Social post by Donald Trump to make his point.



"Credit where credit is due. Donald Trump has successfully resolved several serious conflicts around the world."



In his post, the US President had written, "My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalise the 60-Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War. The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better -- IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Trump dismisses GOP concerns

Trump on Tuesday shrugged off concerns that the GOP could be swayed by Musk's megabill criticism, but he doubled down on his suggestion that the federal government take a look at the contracts Musk's companies have.



Musk and his businesses have received at least USD 38 billion in government contracts, loans, subsidies and tax credits over the years, according to a February Washington Post analysis.



"No, I don't think so. I think what's going to happen is DOGE is going to look at Musk. And if DOGE looks at Musk, we're going to save a fortune," Trump said during a visit to a new migrant detention facility in Florida, referring to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Fallout to deportation threats

It's a sharp change in tone from the president, who had previously said he thinks he could make amends with Musk after their nasty disagreement last month.



Asked on Tuesday morning what happened to Musk, Trump replied, "He's upset that he's losing his EV mandate, and he's upset. He's very upset about things. But he could lose a lot more than that. I can tell you right now, Elon can lose a lot more than that."



The President also signalled he would consider deporting the South African-born U.S. citizen, whom he had elevated to lead the cost-cutting DOGE until late May.



"I don't know. I think we'll have to take a look. We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn't that be terrible?" Trump said.



The US President has praised the massive cuts and sweeping changes to the federal government under DOGE, despite pushback over job losses and service disruptions, and he gifted Musk a gold key to the White House in May as recognition of the billionaire's work. (ANI)

