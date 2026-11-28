The Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) and NHAI held a meeting to streamline the implementation of the Labour Codes 2020, focusing on contractor licensing, workplace safety protocols, and statutory compliance for workers.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) held a meeting with senior officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday to strengthen coordination and ensure effective implementation of the Labour Codes, 2020, according to a statement by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The meeting was part of a series of one-to-one consultations being conducted by the Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) [CLC(C)] with various ministries, departments and Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) to facilitate the implementation of Labour Codes, promote statutory compliance and strengthen institutional coordination. It focused on several key issues, including conducting an on-the-spot registration and licensing drive for contractors and sub-contractors to facilitate statutory compliance under the Labour Codes.

“Emphasis was also laid on immediate reporting of accidents in accordance with Section 10 of the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020,” the Ministry said in the release. The NHAI was also requested to share its accident-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and best practices, including measures adopted for conducting mock drills and ensuring workplace safety.

The meeting also discussed the possible constitution of a Joint Working Group comprising representatives from two to four NHAI regional offices and the Office of the CLC(C) to address issues related to statutory benefits for women and inter-state migrant workers engaged at linear infrastructure project sites.

During the meeting, the Office of the CLC(C) made a presentation outlining key provisions of the Labour Codes relevant to NHAI, essential labour compliance requirements, issues concerning contract labour, registration and licensing procedures, and the use of digital platforms. The presentation also highlighted the role of the CLC(C) organisation in facilitating statutory compliance and promoting ease of doing business.

NHAI was represented by C K Sinha, Chief General Manager (Administration), along with his team, while senior officials from the Office of the CLC(C) also attended the meeting. “The Office of CLC(C) is undertaking such structured interactions with concerned Ministries, Departments and organisations to promote awareness, facilitate compliance, strengthen digital enablement and ensure smooth and effective implementation of the four Labour Codes,” the release added. (ANI)