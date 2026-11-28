India's data centre pipeline grew by 14.3% in Q3 2026 to 80 facilities. The sector is shifting toward large-scale infrastructure, with Mumbai and Hyderabad emerging as dominant hubs in the evolving national development landscape.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): India's data centre development pipeline increased 14.3 per cent to 80 facilities across seven key markets in Q3 2026, compared with 70 facilities in 2025, with Mumbai accounting for 42.5 per cent of the total pipeline, according to a study by Knight Frank India.

The study revealed a shift towards larger-format infrastructure, as facilities above 50 MW accounted for 55 per cent of the total development pipeline in Q3 2026, up from 44.3 per cent in 2025. Within this segment, proposed facilities above 100 MW recorded the highest growth of 80 per cent, increasing from 15 to 27 facilities and expanding their share of the total pipeline from 21.4 per cent to 33.8 per cent. The 50-100 MW segment grew at a moderate pace of 6.3 per cent, rising from 16 to 17 facilities.

"India's data centre landscape is evolving not just in terms of the number of facilities being developed, but also in the scale of infrastructure being planned," said Joseph Thilak, Executive Director, Occupier Strategy & Solutions, Head of Data Center Business (India), Knight Frank India. In contrast, smaller facility categories below 50 MW contracted from 39 to 36 facilities during the period. The 10-50 MW segment declined 3.8 per cent from 26 to 25 facilities, while the below-10-MW category fell 15.4 per cent from 13 to 11 facilities.

Mumbai continued to anchor the market, with its pipeline increasing 9.7 per cent from 31 facilities in 2025 to 34 facilities in Q3 2026. Of these, 18 facilities fell in the above-50-MW segments, including 15 facilities above 100 MW. Hyderabad emerged as the second-largest contributor, with its total pipeline increasing 36.4 per cent from 11 to 15 facilities. Hyderabad also doubled its pipeline of facilities above 100 MW from four to eight, resulting in 93.3 per cent of its total pipeline falling in the above-50-MW categories. Together, Mumbai and Hyderabad contributed 61.3 per cent of the national pipeline.

"The growing representation of larger-format facilities in the development pipeline points towards a changing development landscape, with Mumbai continuing to anchor the market and Hyderabad strengthening its position in the large-facility segment," Thilak stated.

Among the remaining markets, Chennai and Pune maintained pipelines of nine facilities each. Chennai recorded five facilities in the 50-100 MW category and two above 100 MW, whereas Pune recorded seven facilities below 10 MW and two in the 50-100 MW band. Bengaluru and New Delhi each recorded a 25 per cent increase in their pipelines from four to five facilities, with both cities recording one facility each above 100 MW. Kolkata registered a 50 per cent growth, with its pipeline rising from two to three facilities.

"As the sector evolves, the ability to align development with infrastructure readiness, particularly power availability, connectivity and land requirements, will be important in supporting the next phase of growth," Thilak added. (ANI)