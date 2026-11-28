A KPMG report finds organizations are shifting toward AI-driven employee background verification and continuous monitoring to manage workforce risks, as traditional pre-employment screening methods evolve to include gig and contract workers.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Employee background verification (BGV) is set to undergo a major transformation, driven by artificial intelligence (AI), automation and continuous workforce monitoring, as organisations shift from traditional pre-employment checks towards proactive workforce risk management, according to a report by KPMG in India. The report highlighted that evolving workforce structures, including contractual employees, gig workers and remote professionals, are prompting organisations to adopt more comprehensive screening practices. “The future of BGV is expected to be shaped by automation, AI-enabled analytics, continuous monitoring, and risk-based screening approaches,” it said.

As per the report, KPMG conducted a survey across sectors, including technology, banking, financial services, manufacturing and retail. The survey found, 99 per cent of organisations conduct some form of employee background verification. However, only 47 per cent extend screening consistently across all worker categories, including third-party and contractual staff. The survey also revealed that 52 per cent of organisations initiate background verification after extending a job offer, while 35 per cent wait until the employee joins. Only 13 per cent conduct screening before making an offer.

“As workforce risks become more complex, organizations are increasingly moving from reactive verification to proactive, intelligence-led hiring,” the report said. Significant gaps persist in existing screening practices, with 20 per cent of surveyed organisations not conducting identity verification, 13 per cent not undertaking criminal record checks and 8 per cent not verifying educational qualifications. Meanwhile, 39 per cent of organisations lack a periodic or continuous employee monitoring framework, it said.

As per the report, these findings indicate “a significant opportunity for organisations to strengthen governance by implementing structured oversight, continuous monitoring, clearly defined escalation protocols, exception management policies and vendor performance controls.” The report also highlighted a growing preference for outsourcing background verification, with 77 per cent of organisations engaging third-party service providers, while 60 per cent of respondents indicated they were likely to consider fully managed verification services. “Looking ahead, more than 42 per cent of organisations believe AI and automation will play a significant role in the future of BGV, enabling faster turnaround times, improved document authentication and enhanced fraud detection,” it said.