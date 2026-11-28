India's economy sustains Q3 FY27 momentum with strong domestic consumption and industrial activity, despite rising food inflation and global risks, supported by resilient export performance and strong foreign capital inflows.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Domestic economic activity is expected to sustain its momentum into Q3 FY27, with high-frequency indicators pointing to continued expansion across goods movement, tax collections, energy consumption and freight, according to the Department of Economic Affairs’ Monthly Economic Review November 2026 report. "Business activity is likely to remain firm, with new orders gaining pace and input cost pressures easing," the report stated.

Consumption continues to back growth across both urban and rural pockets. Vehicle sales maintain sequential gains, while rural spending shows steady strength. Fertiliser stocks remain comfortable for the rabi season, though sowing stays in its early stage and reservoir storage sits below last year's level. "Overall, industrial activity continued to expand, although industrial production growth moderated in September and manufacturing PMI eased in October while remaining in the expansionary zone," the report noted. Industrial production grew 6.7 per cent in September, with manufacturing acting as the primary driver. The Index of Core Industries expanded 10.9 per cent year-on-year in October 2026, bringing cumulative growth during April-October 2026-27 to 6.0 per cent.

Bank credit to industry and infrastructure increases alongside steel consumption, while policy measures target capacity creation across critical minerals, electronics, energy storage and container manufacturing. On the price front, headline retail inflation rose by 55 basis points to 6.09 per cent in October 2026, pushed up by consumer food prices and an unfavourable base effect. Still, more than half of the consumer price index basket records inflation below the four per cent target. "With the festive season persisting into November and the onset of the wedding/nuptial season, upcoming inflation prints may face upside risks due to increased demand across food and nonfood items," the report added.

Weather patterns also demand attention, as the World Meteorological Organisation warns that an exceptionally strong El Niño event could peak toward the end of 2026. The Indian Ocean Dipole Index stands at 0.8 degrees Celsius, which could offset El Niño conditions if it persists. "However, recent moderation in global crude oil prices, with benchmarks falling below USD 100 per barrel in early November and strengthening of the rupee following robust capital inflows, may provide some relief from imported inflationary pressures, contingent upon the persistence of this trend," the report said.

India's external sector displays resilience despite conflict in the Middle East and shipping risks in the Strait of Hormuz. Merchandise exports rose 45 per cent year-on-year in October 2026 to USD 49.5 billion, marking the highest monthly export value on record. A strong services trade surplus offsets 49.6 per cent of the merchandise trade deficit during the month. "Higher foreign direct investment inflows, along with substantial banking capital inflows, continue to support the overall balance of payments," the report stated. Foreign exchange reserves stood at USD 705.3 billion as of November 13, 2026, covering 10 months of imports. "The economy enters the coming months with firm domestic momentum, underpinned by resilient consumption demand, a gradual broadening of private investment and continued policy support for manufacturing," the report noted, adding that domestic fundamentals and macroeconomic buffers leave India well placed to navigate global trade uncertainties. (ANI)