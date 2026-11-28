The Ministry of Commerce organized outreach programmes in Jaipur and Dehradun, aiming to help MSMEs and exporters utilize India's Free Trade Agreements to improve global competitiveness and access new international markets.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Commerce and Industry organised outreach programmes in Jaipur and Dehradun on Friday to help exporters and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) leverage India's Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and expand their access to global markets, according to a statement by the Ministry. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier highlighted the expanding market access secured through India's recent FTAs, urging domestic businesses to capitalise on the opportunities arising from these agreements. Goyal had noted that India's preferential access to global markets, which represented around USD 10 trillion in GDP until a few years ago, had expanded by USD 60 trillion over the past four-and-a-half years, taking the total to approximately USD 70 trillion. “With ongoing bilateral and multilateral trade engagements across eight to nine geographies, this was expected to expand to around USD 85 trillion, representing nearly 76 per cent of global GDP, over the next year to year-and-a-half,” the Ministry said in the release.

The Jaipur outreach session was organised by the Department of Commerce in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Rajasthan government. Addressing exporters, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal emphasised the need for Indian businesses, particularly MSMEs, to proactively utilise preferential market access secured through FTAs. Highlighting Rajasthan's strengths in gems and jewellery, textiles, handicrafts, furniture and minerals, Agrawal urged businesses to translate these sectoral advantages into greater export opportunities. He also outlined measures under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), including support for export credit, international exhibitions, testing and certification, overseas warehousing and logistics, aimed at enhancing the global competitiveness of Indian exporters.

Meanwhile, a one-day state-level workshop on leveraging FTAs was organised in Dehradun by the Office of the Additional Director General of Foreign Trade in collaboration with the Uttarakhand government's Industries Department. The workshop aimed to connect the state's MSMEs, entrepreneurs and exporters with international markets by raising awareness about opportunities under India's trade agreements. The programme was attended by Uttarakhand MSME Minister Bharat Singh Chaudhary, senior officials from the Centre and state government, representatives of leading industry and export promotion bodies, and entrepreneurs from across the state. Addressing the gathering, Chaudhary emphasised the importance of integrating Uttarakhand's exporters and MSMEs into global supply chains. He noted that India's FTAs with countries such as Australia, the UAE and New Zealand were providing domestic products with zero-duty or preferential tariff access to international markets. Chaudhary further highlighted that Uttarakhand's exports had increased to Rs 13,802 crore in 2025-26 from Rs 10,836 crore in 2017-18. (ANI)