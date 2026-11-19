A KPMG report finds that 60 percent of new online shoppers in India come from tier-II and tier-III cities, driving a shift toward an extended, experience-led festive retail season fueled by social media influence and digital discovery.

KPMG Report: Non-Metro India Powers Festive Retail Pulse for 2026

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Reinforcing the growing importance of non-metro India in driving festive retail growth, KPMG’s recent report titled “India’s Festive Retail Pulse 2026” highlighted that 60 per cent of new online shoppers emerge from tier-II and tier-III markets. The report examines how India's festive and wedding season becomes longer and more experience-led as consumer preferences shift across geographies and occasions.

While consumer sentiment remains positive, purchase decisions become more considered, with buyers prioritising quality, value, convenience, and experience. Data from the report shows that 57 per cent of consumers intend to make discretionary festive purchases, indicating sustained demand alongside a selective and value-conscious mindset. Furthermore, 86 per cent of consumers use social platforms for shopping inspiration, underscoring the role of digital discovery in influencing purchasing decisions.

"India’s festive retail opportunity is no longer defined by a single spending peak. It is evolving into a longer, more dynamic cycle of consumption, with demand shifting across occasions, categories and geographies," said Puneet Mansukhani, National Sector Head – Retail and Global Leader Retail – Digital & Technology Transformation, KPMG in India.

Apparel, footwear, and accessories remain the leading festive shopping category, while travel and experiences continue to attract a growing share of consumer spending. At the same time, consumer mobility during the festive and wedding season reshapes demand patterns, requiring retailers to adopt localised inventory, assortment, and fulfilment strategies. "For retailers, competitive advantage could lie in anticipating these shifts, influencing consumer choices and responding with agility," Mansukhani added.

The report noted that social media, e-commerce, and quick commerce platforms transform how consumers discover, evaluate, and purchase products. Simultaneously, technology and artificial intelligence emerged as enablers for retailers seeking to improve forecasting, personalisation, and operational efficiency during peak demand periods. Rising input costs and category-specific dynamics also influence purchasing behaviour across segments, highlighting the need for retailers to remain agile in pricing, merchandising, and demand planning.

Demand now spreads across regional festivals, weddings, travel occasions, and year-end celebrations, creating multiple consumption moments and reinforcing the importance of a connected omnichannel strategy. "Those who combine consumer intelligence, technology and operating excellence will be best positioned to translate festive demand into sustainable and profitable growth," Mansukhani noted.

Ultimately, the report mentioned that retail success depends on understanding shifting consumer behaviour and responding with speed, precision, and flexibility. Retailers that integrate customer insights with technology-enabled decision-making stand to capture festive demand and drive long-term growth. (ANI)