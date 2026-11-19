Global oil supplies remain at risk as talks on reopening the Strait of Hormuz continue and tensions persist in the Red Sea, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after addressing the FICCI Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention in New Delhi, Puri said, “we are not out of the woods yet”. He said talks on reopening the strait involved the United States, Iran and Gulf states, and expressed hope that barriers to the free flow of oil would be removed. “Discussions are going on. So, we are encouraged,” Puri said. He said oil prices had climbed from around USD 67–68 a barrel to about USD 120 during the disruption and were still around USD 92.

In his address to the convention, Puri expressed confidence that India could keep domestic fuel supplies running even if military tensions in West Asia escalated. He said that during the disruption, none of the country’s roughly 1.07 lakh fuel retail outlets had run dry. Puri said cooking gas was a particular concern for India after the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz on February 28, with Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia among its major LPG suppliers. At a March 11 inter-ministerial briefing, the government said India imported about 60 per cent of the LPG it consumed and that around 90 per cent of those imports passed through the strait.

Puri said the government held daily meetings with state-run oil marketing companies and worked with public and private refiners to raise domestic LPG production. He recalled that daily output rose from around 35,000 tonnes to 55,000 tonnes, while daily cylinder bookings climbed from around 52 lakh to 92 lakh amid fears of shortages. Asked by reporters about compensation for oil marketing companies, Puri said they continued to face shortfalls on fuel sales and described reimbursement as “a continuous process”. He also said the safety of Indian seafarers remained “a very high priority” for the government.