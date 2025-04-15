With this new initiative, IRCTC aims to ease the travel burden on pilgrims while offering breathtaking aerial views of the Himalayan terrain.

In a move set to make the sacred Kedarnath Yatra more accessible and convenient, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced the launch of helicopter services for pilgrims in 2025. The service will be available from May 2 to May 31, providing a faster and more scenic alternative to the arduous trek.

The Kedarnath pilgrimage is one of the most revered journeys for Hindus, drawing lakhs of devotees every year. With this new initiative, IRCTC aims to ease the travel burden on pilgrims while offering breathtaking aerial views of the Himalayan terrain.

Mandatory registration before booking:

Before booking helicopter tickets, all pilgrims must complete mandatory registration for the Kedarnath Yatra through the official Uttarakhand tourism website. Pilgrims are required to create an account, provide details of their journey including the number of travelers, travel dates, and duration, and then download the Yatra registration letter. This letter is essential for booking helicopter tickets on the Heliyatra portal.

Online booking process:

To book a helicopter ride, users must register on the Heliyatra portal using their mobile number and email address. After OTP verification, pilgrims can log in, input their Yatra registration number, select preferred travel dates and time slots, and complete the payment process.

Each user can book up to two tickets, with each ticket valid for a maximum of six passengers.

Fares and take-off points:

Helicopter shuttle services to Kedarnath will operate from three key locations, with round-trip fares as follows:

Phata – Rs 6,063 Sirsi – Rs 6,061 Guptkashi – Rs 8,533

The aerial route drastically reduces travel time while offering a stunning view of the snow-clad peaks and valleys en route to the Kedarnath shrine.

Cancellation and refund policy:

Bookings can be cancelled if travel plans change. Refunds, after deducting cancellation charges, will be processed within 5 to 7 working days. However, no refunds will be provided for cancellations made within 24 hours of scheduled departure.