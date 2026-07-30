IRDAI has approved Patanjali Ayurveda and the DS Group's ₹4,500 crore acquisition of Magma General Insurance. The deal will see Patanjali acquire a 73.6 per cent stake, marking the Baba Ramdev-led company's entry into India's insurance sector.

Patanjali Ayurveda, co-founded by yoga guru Baba Ramdev, is set to enter India's insurance sector after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) approved its acquisition of a majority stake in Magma General Insurance. The approval paves the way for the completion of a deal worth around ₹4,500 crore, under which Patanjali Ayurveda and the Dharmapal Satyapal (DS) Group will acquire a controlling stake in the general insurance company. The transaction marks Patanjali's expansion beyond its core FMCG business into the financial services sector.

IRDAI Clears ₹4,500 Crore Acquisition

IRDAI has approved Patanjali Ayurveda and the DS Group's acquisition of Magma General Insurance from the Aadar Poonawalla Group's Sanoti Properties and other existing shareholders, including Celica Developers and Jaguar Advisory Services.

According to the company's stock exchange filing, the regulator granted its approval through a letter dated July 28, 2026. The approval will remain valid for three months, during which the buyer group must complete the share transfer process and comply with all the regulator's conditions.

How Much Stake Will Patanjali and the DS Group Acquire?

Under the deal, Patanjali Ayurveda will acquire a 73.6 per cent stake in Magma General Insurance, while the DS Group will acquire a 24.5 per cent stake.

Following the acquisition, Patanjali will become the promoter of Magma General Insurance, with the DS Group acting as a co-investor. Reports also suggest that Patanjali may infuse additional capital to support the company's future growth and strengthen its solvency position.

Will 'Patanjali Insurance' Be Launched?

Despite the acquisition, the approval does not mean that a new insurance company called 'Patanjali Insurance' will be launched.

Instead, Patanjali is acquiring an existing general insurance company that is already operating in the market. Magma General Insurance currently offers more than 70 general insurance products, including motor, health and property insurance.

Customers can continue to access these existing products, and there has been no announcement regarding the launch of new insurance products under the Patanjali brand.

Why Is the Deal Significant?

The acquisition represents a major strategic expansion for Patanjali beyond its traditional FMCG business.

Magma General Insurance has reported steady growth in recent years, making it an attractive investment opportunity. The acquisition also gives Patanjali an opportunity to establish a presence in India's growing financial services sector through an established insurance company.

Retail Network Could Boost Insurance Reach

Patanjali's extensive retail network is expected to play an important role in expanding Magma General Insurance's presence across the country.

The company operates around 2 lakh retail outlets, in addition to national retail chains and more than 250 Patanjali Mega Stores. Industry observers believe this network could help Magma General Insurance expand more rapidly into smaller towns and rural areas, improving access to insurance products for new customers.

Deal Was Signed in 2025

The acquisition process began in March 2025, when the Patanjali-led buyer group signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the existing shareholders.

The transaction was disclosed to the stock exchanges on March 12, 2025. However, the long-stop date of the agreement was later extended to March 12, 2026, as the parties awaited regulatory approval.

Approval Comes After 16-Month Wait

The transaction remained under regulatory review for around 16 months before receiving IRDAI's approval.

With the regulator's approval now in place, the ownership transfer is expected to be completed within the next three months, subject to compliance with all the conditions specified by IRDAI. Once the process is complete, Patanjali Ayurveda will formally become the promoter of Magma General Insurance, marking its official entry into India's insurance sector.