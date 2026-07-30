Anand Mahindra, at M&M's 80th AGM, called for an 'attack mode' to convert global economic uncertainty into growth. He stressed accelerating through the 'fog' of disruption, highlighting India's resilience and M&M's strong performance.

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Chairperson Anand Mahindra called for an "attack mode" to navigate ongoing global disruptions and convert economic uncertainty into a decisive growth advantage. Addressing shareholders at M&M's 80th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Anand Mahindra stated that the current economic climate demands strategic acceleration rather than passive navigation.

"Coming to Mahindra, the opportunity is equally significant. This is not a time to stand still. It is a time to move from navigation to acceleration. I would describe this moment as one that calls for an attack mode," Mahindra said. He explained, "Those who follow Formula E racing know what the attack mode means. Attack mode is not aggression for its own sake. It's when a driver makes a deliberate choice to accelerate at precisely the right moment, even when conditions are imperfect."

M&M's Operational Highlights and Future Investment

Outlining M&M's internal momentum, Mahindra highlighted key operational achievements over the past year. The company recorded a historical high performance, expanded its innovation capabilities, and saw its granted patents rise from 56 to over 1,300 over the last decade.

Furthermore, Mahindra pointed to a planned Rs 15,000 crore investment over 10 years in Nagpur as a major demonstration of confidence in future growth.

India's Resilience Amid Global Churning

Mahindra noted that while global volatility continues with supply chain shifts, geopolitical tensions, and technological resets, both India and the company have demonstrated resilience. He described the current environment as "Samudra Manthan 2.0", referencing his previous year's analogy of a great churning in the global economy, where successful entities extract opportunity from hardship.

Reflecting on India's evolving role in global manufacturing and trade, Mahindra highlighted the country's strategic position as an emerging "connector economy" capable of engaging across multi-aligned global networks. "In an uncertain world, India is not merely coping; India is gaining relevance," he remarked, adding that the country's scale, internal market, talent pool, and political stability make it a reliable partner as supply chains reconfigure globally.

Accelerating Through the Fog of Uncertainty

Addressing the path ahead, Mahindra emphasised that waiting for complete market clarity before executing expansion plans is not an option. "As the mist of uncertainty billows around us, we are not going to wait for perfect visibility. We will accelerate through the fog, confident in the strength of our vision, the clarity of our strategy, and the effectiveness of our execution," he said. (ANI)