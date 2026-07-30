Mahindra & Mahindra's Q1 FY27 consolidated profit surged 34% to Rs 5,455 crore, with revenue up 28% to Rs 58,188 crore. The growth was driven by strong performance in its auto, farm, financial services, and technology businesses.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday reported a 34 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 5,455 crore for the first quarter of FY27, as strong performance in its auto, farm, financial services and technology businesses helped offset higher commodity costs.

The company said consolidated revenue rose 28 per cent to Rs 58,188 crore during the April-June quarter from Rs 45,529 crore a year earlier.

Strong Start Despite Headwinds

"We are delighted to report a strong start to FY27, despite a quarter marked by macro headwinds. The strength of our diversified portfolio coupled with proactive actions to navigate through this challenging environment has enabled us to deliver strong results," Group CEO and Managing Director Anish Shah said in the company's earnings press release.

Segment-wise Performance

The company said its Auto and Farm businesses maintained their leadership positions during the quarter, while Mahindra Finance and Tech Mahindra continued to improve profitability. According to the company's analyst presentation, Auto PAT rose 21 per cent year-on-year, Farm PAT increased 15 per cent year-on-year, Mahindra Finance PAT jumped 78 per cent (y-o-y), while Tech Mahindra's PAT grew 28 per cent from last year.

The company also said it navigated through 400-500 basis points of commodity inflation in its auto business and 300-400 basis points in the farm business during the quarter.

Market Leadership Strengthened

Executive Director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector) Rajesh Jejurikar said the company strengthened its position in both SUVs and tractors during the quarter. "Our Tractors business gained 280 bps QoQ to reach 44.9% market share in Q1 F27... Our Core Tractor PBIT margin is 19.2% despite commodity inflation," he said.

M&M retained its leadership across key segments, with a 25 per cent revenue market share in SUVs, 44.9 per cent market share in tractors, and leadership in light commercial vehicles below 3.5 tonnes and electric three-wheelers. SUV volumes rose 15 per cent, while domestic tractor volumes increased 18 per cent during the quarter. (ANI)